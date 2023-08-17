Experts to Share Tips on Salvaging Family Treasures

Learn how to salvage your storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures by meeting with preservation specialists at the Vermont State Fair and local Disaster Recovery Centers.

These FEMA and Library of Congress “Save Your Family’s Treasures” preservation teams will demonstrate how to safely handle and salvage your damaged items, using techniques taught by Heritage Emergency National Task Force conservation experts.

Vermont State Fair --175 S. Main St., Rutland, VT 05701

Preservation specialists will be at the Vermont State Fair from Aug. 16-19. They will be sharing a booth with FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams at the following times and dates:

9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 16

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 18

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 19

Disaster Recovery Centers

Specialists will also be available 1 to 6 p.m. August 18 and 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. August 19 – 24 at these three Disaster Recovery Centers:

Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Northern VT University – McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, VT 05602

FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of 62 national service organizations and federal agencies, to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies.

If you cannot attend the demonstrations, guidance and resources are available online at Save Your Family Treasures | FEMA.gov.