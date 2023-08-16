Remembering Tarataake Teannaki

The Pacific Tourism Organisation and its member countries mourn the loss of a visionary and pioneer, Tarataake Teannaki, who passed away on August 2nd. Tarataake’s remarkable contributions to the tourism sector, not only in Kiribati but the region as a whole, have left an indelible mark, forever transforming how we explore and experience the Pacific.

Born July 14th, 1970, Tarataake dedicated his life to shaping a more connected and culturally enriched Pacific. With over 30 years in the tourism industry, Tarataake’s passion for discovering new horizons and fostering global understanding propelled him to the forefront of the tourism industry not only in Kiribati but in the Pacific as well.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tarataake led many initiatives that propelled Small Islands States as destinations into the limelight and championed responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

Tarataake began his professional career as Assistant Secretary with the Ministry of Line and Phoenix Islands Development (MLPID), at Kiritimati (Christmas) Island. Later joining SPTO in 2011 as Tourism Planning Analyst. Upon returning to Kiribati, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration as Director for Asia Pacific and was later appointed as the CEO of Air Kiribati Ltd. In 2019 Tarataake was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Information, Communications, Transport, and Tourism Development and held various board appointments, including the Board of Director Chairperson for Kiribati Coconut Development Ltd (KCDL) and KOIL. Survived by his wife and children, Tarataake’s legacy lives on as a beacon of inspiration and transformation.

In acknowledging Taratake’s passing, SPTO CEO Chris Cocker mentioned Tarataake’s legacy in the tourism industry was one of positive change and inspiration for the youth in Kiribati.

“Working alongside Tarataake was a joy because he was sociable, quiet, unassuming, and had a twinkle of mischief. His passing leaves a void in our industry, but his legacy will continue to guide us as we strive to create meaningful and sustainable connections. Rest in peace my brother, until we meet again” Mr Cocker mentioned.