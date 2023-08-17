Saskatchewan Housing Starts Soar

CANADA, August 17 - Released on August 16, 2023

Saskatchewan's economy continues to thrive as Statistics Canada numbers released today show the value of housing starts increasing 50.7 per cent from July 2022 to July 2023. This is the second highest growth in the nation, when compared to other provinces.

"When you look at Saskatchewan, you see a robust economy that inspires people from around the world to call our province home in record numbers," Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison said. "These numbers are further proof that Saskatchewan remains the best place to live, work and raise a family."

These numbers show Saskatchewan continuing to build on a record-breaking 2022. Exports to the United States hit a record $29.3 billion last year. The province's GDP growth was the highest in Canada as well, up 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022. Wholesale trade also saw strong growth with an increase of 70.5 per cent in June 2023 compared to June 2022.

Housing starts indicate the number of new housing builds where construction has begun.

