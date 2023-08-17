Saskatchewan Wholesale Trade Stays Strong

CANADA, August 17 - Released on August 16, 2023

Saskatchewan's economy continues to strengthen with latest numbers from Statistics Canada showing very strong wholesale trade.

Wholesale trade saw year-over-year growth, with a 70.5 per cent increase compared to June 2022 (seasonally adjusted). There was a total of $7.2 billion in wholesale trade in June 2023.

"Wholesale trade growth is a key element to ensuring the province's economy continues to grow," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Today's increase is further proof that Saskatchewan has the food, fuel and fertilizer that the world needs."

These numbers show Saskatchewan continuing to build on a record-breaking 2022. Exports to the United States hit a record $29.3 billion last year. The province's GDP growth was the highest in Canada as well, up 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

Wholesale trade measures the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers. For example, this can include farming products like wheat or lentils. Wholesale trade indicates businesses' spending confidence, consumption patterns, and signals the current and expected future state of goods-producing industries.

