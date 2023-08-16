NEBRASKA, August 16 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Appoints Derek Vaughn to Fourth Judicial District Judgeship

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Derek Vaughn of Omaha as a district court judge for the Fourth Judicial District of Nebraska. That district includes Douglas County.

Vaughn is the current presiding county court judge for the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County). He was originally appointed to the court in 2013. Before that, Vaughn served as Deputy Douglas County Attorney for 14 years. He has taught criminal justice courses at Midland University, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Kaplan University and Dana College in Blair.

Vaughn holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. He earned a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Vaughn fills a judicial vacancy due to the retirement of Judge J. Michael Coffey.

