Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bausch, and Applied Digital and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHC), and Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

On May 10, 2022, Bausch reports its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Following the announcement, Bausch's stock price fell $3.50 per share, or 27.13%, to close at $9.40 per share on May 10, 2022. Analysts attributed the decline to concerns related to the Company's spin-off of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, high debt levels, and anticipation over the Xifaxan patent decision in the Company's ongoing litigation against Norwich Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Norwich").

Then, on July 28, 2022, Bausch issued an update on the Xifaxan patent dispute case between Bausch and Norwich, in which the court ruled that certain Bausch patents were invalid.

Following the update, market analysts downgraded Bausch, and the Company's stock price fell $3.58 per share, or 41.24%, to close at $5.10 per share on July 28, 2022.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“B+L”), including the benefits it would provide for Bausch shareholders and the effects it would have on Bausch post-spinoff. The complaint also alleges that the spinoff was done not to benefit shareholders but instead to undermine plaintiff lawsuits stemming from securities laws violations in 2016.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)

Class Period: April 13, 2022 - July 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

