Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Waldencast, Discover, and Blink and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD)

On April 25, 2023, Waldencast announced that it will be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time and will be postponing its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter earnings call due to an ongoing review of the Company’s year-end 2022 financial statements. Specifically, the Company is conducting an analysis regarding certain accounting issues in connection with the sale of certain Obagi products for the Vietnam market.

On this news, the price of Waldencast shares declined by $0.57 per share, or approximately 6.20%, from $9.20 per share to close at $8.63 on April 25, 2023.

For more information on the Waldencast investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/WALD

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed that it was in discussions with regulators relating to the Company’s misclassification of certain credit card products over an approximately 15-year period. Discover incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007.

On this news, Discover’s stock price fell $19.40 per share, or 15.92% percent, to close at $102.45 per share on July 20, 2023.

For more information on the Discover investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DFS

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)

On August 9, 2023, Blink disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") requesting the "production of documentation and other information since January 1, 2020, relating to various subjects, including executive departures, related-party transactions, number of EV charging stations, and other discrete disclosure matters." The Company further disclosed that it is "unable to predict what the timing or the outcome of the SEC investigation may be or what, if any, consequences the SEC investigation may have on us."

Following this news, Blink’s stock price dropped 14% per share on August 10, 2023.

For more information on the Blink investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BLNK

