Oath of Office: White to serve on the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation Board of Directors, Joab to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission, Babauta and Barcinas to serve on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Board of Trustees.

Congratulations to Ms. Rebecca C. White, who was recently sworn in to serve on the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation Board of Directors, Mrs. Michelle O. Joab, who was sworn in to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission, and to former CNMI Governor Mr. Juan N. Babauta and Ms. Mariah M. Barcinas who were sworn in to serve on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Board of Trustees respectively.

