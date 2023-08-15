Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,312 in the last 365 days.

Oath of Office: White to serve on the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation Board of Directors, Joab to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission, Babauta and Barcinas to serve on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Board of Trustees.

Congratulations to Ms. Rebecca C. White, who was recently sworn in to serve on the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation Board of Directors, Mrs. Michelle O. Joab, who was sworn in to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission, and  to former CNMI Governor Mr. Juan N. Babauta and Ms. Mariah M. Barcinas who were sworn in to serve on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Board of Trustees respectively.

The post Oath of Office: White to serve on the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation Board of Directors, Joab to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission, Babauta and Barcinas to serve on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Board of Trustees. appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.

You just read:

Oath of Office: White to serve on the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation Board of Directors, Joab to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission, Babauta and Barcinas to serve on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s Board of Trustees.

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more