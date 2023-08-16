Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Intersection of 8th and F Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the intersection of 8th and F Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:04 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns, demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video below:

https://youtu.be/zaeus3fwQM4

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.