Arrests Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1100 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the 1100 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding detectives.

 

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 21-year-old Andre Rushing, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

