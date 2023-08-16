Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Scissors) Offense: 900 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Scissors) offense that occurred on Monday, August 14, 2023, in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:30 pm, Second District officers responded to the location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, August 14, 2023, 48-year-old Stephanie Fawbush, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Scissors).

###