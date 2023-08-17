Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of DINO, ZYNE, AVID, and CPRI

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Holly Energy Partners, LP to DINO for 0.315 shares of DINO common stock and $4.00 in cash, without interest, for each publicly held unit of Holly Energy Partners, LP owned.

If you are a DINO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ZYNE to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. for $1.1059 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right which represents the right to receive up to approximately $2.5444 per share of ZYNE common stock owned upon the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones.

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AVID to an affiliate of STG for $27.05 per share in cash for each share of AVID common stock owned.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPRI to Tapestry, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash for each share of CPRI common stock owned.

