Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SOLO, CEQP, HEP, and AREN

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corporation (NASDAQ: SOLO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SOLO and Tevva Motors Limited. Following the merger, pre-merger SOLO stockholders are expected to own approximately 23.5% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a SOLO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Crestwood Equity Partners, LP (NYSE: CEQP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CEQP to Energy Transfer LP for 2.07 Energy Transfer LP units for each CEQP common unit owned.

If you are a CEQP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Holly Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: HEP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HEP to HF Sinclair Corporation for 0.315 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation common stock and $4.00 in cash, without interest, for each publicly held unit of HEP owned.

If you are a HEP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AREN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AREN and Bridge Media Networks.

If you are an AREN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SOLO, CEQP, HEP, and AREN

