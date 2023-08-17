Airport Sleeping Pods Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 110.49 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR

Technological advancements such as integration of smart sensors & thermostats in airport sleeping pods are aiding in saving energy, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Airport Sleeping Pods Market valuation stands at US$ 67.83 million in 2023 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5% through 2033.

Airport sleeping pods or nap pods are compact and self-contained sleeping spaces designed to provide travellers with a comfortable and private place to rest while waiting for flights. These pods often equipped with amenities such as comfortable bedding, lighting controls, power outlets, and sometimes even entertainment options.

Growing tourism industry and ongoing infrastructural development across several airports are directly influencing sales of sleeping pods. The rising air-travelling population is fueling demand for advanced and modern airport infrastructure including airport sleeping pods. These innovative sleeping pods offer travellers a private and relaxing space to rest during layovers or long waiting periods at airports.

Modern travellers, especially those on long-haul flights, are increasingly seeking comfort and relaxation during their journeys. With flight delays, layovers, and unpredictable schedules becoming common occurrences, airport sleeping pods offer a practical solution to address passenger needs. By providing a private and quiet space, these pods enable travellers to rest and rejuvenate, improving their overall travel experience.

Manufacturers of airport sleeping pods are focusing on enhancing nap pod’s privacy features, ensuring that travellers feel safe and secure while resting. They are producing modern airport sleeping pods by integrating advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors, LED lights, smart thermostats, and more. These advancements are expected to help in saving energy and lowering carbon emissions.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 110.49 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global airport sleeping pods market is projected to reach US$ 110.49 million by 2033.

Sales of single occupancy sleeping pods are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% over the coming decade.

The market for airport sleeping pods in Germany is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2033.

Demand for airport sleeping pods in China is set to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Sustainable sleeping pods are gaining traction, such as solar panel-equipped nap pods, which is one of the latest examples of ongoing advancements in the market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of airport sleeping pods are introducing modern, eco-friendly, and highly advanced nap pods. This move is expected to help them to enhance their customer base and market position. Partnerships with other market players are also anticipated to increase their revenue shares by advancing their product portfolios.

In June 2022, Air New Zealand unveiled a groundbreaking innovation for economy travellers—the first lie-flat pods. This concept, known as Economy SkyNest, had been in development for an impressive five-year period and is scheduled for implementation by 2024. Passengers will be able to enjoy a bed-like experience with these pods, which offer real mattresses, cooling pillows, and comfortable bedding.

Key Companies Profiled in Epigenetics Market Report

GoSleep

NapCabs GmbH

AirPods Sleeping Pod

SnoozeCube Sleeping Pods

Sleepbox Sleeping Pods

Minute Suites Sleeping Pods

Yotel Sleeping Pods

Podtime Sleeping Pods

Jetquay Sleeping Pods

MetroNaps Sleeping Pods

Snooze KLIA Sleeping Pods

Sleep Lounge Sleeping Pods

Sleepy Panda Sleeping Pods

Cabinpod Sleeping Pods

ZZZleepandGo

Sleep Green Certified Sleeping Pods

Zzzleepy Sleeping Pods

Dream and Fly Sleeping Pods

SNOOZE at Hotel Jen Sleeping Pods

Sleep'nFly Sleeping Pods

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airport sleeping pods market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (single occupancy sleeping pods, shared occupancy sleeping pods), module (compact nap pods, single nap pods, double nap pods, multiple nap pods), and end user (children, adults), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

