NEW YORK , NY, US, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic brand was born the moment it was created by a New York apparel designer and was showcased to the world on the international stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, just so the Lithuanian Olympic Men’s basketball team could have some fun uniforms to wear. But the outfits ended up being unveiled on the Olympic medal ceremonies platform, worn by the entire team for the media and world to see, at that moment becoming the most popular fashion statement of the 1992 Summer Olympics.See news documentation: https://www.cnbc.com/amp/id/100165621 Immediately the public wanted to know their source and where they could buy one. Initial stories incorrectly reported the Skullmanshirts as coming from a musical group or possibly being a team shirt. Neither are correct. These initial stories were proved to be inaccurate and untrue. The way-out warm-ups were actually created as something fun for the team to wear by New York licensor & apparel designer Greg Speirs. The line is actually an independent line which came into this story created and solely owned by the designer and not connected to any other entity. Speirs came into this story on his own as a independent creator who owns the Official 1992 apparel brand which he created and from which all licensing rights originate. When the T-shirts started selling and became a hot collectible Speirs saw it as great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of his would-be profits to the team . As the property's owner and Licensor, he chose to let 100% of his would-be royalties go to the ongoing funding of the team, at that point becoming the major sponsor of the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team . "The reason why Greg is called the major sponsor of the 1992 Men’s Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Team is because he donated 100% of his profits to the team. So the profits which were given to the team and subsequently to Lithuanian Children’s Charities, from the sale of shirts, all ultimately came from Greg.", recalled Mike Thompson of Slammin' Sports. He is called the major sponsor because the really big money donated came from the sales of his shirts and subsequently it was his money that was donated. All continued, ongoing funds went into Sarunas Marciulionis' Sarunas Lithuanian Children’s fund.See the news story: https://www.pr.com/press-release/448933 The Lithuanian Slam-Dunking Skullmanon Lithuania Tie-DyeT-Shirts represented the artist’s interpretation of a team rising from nothing, “Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It’s not a dead skeleton at all, but it's alive and represents rebirth and a new life rising from the dead. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself,” recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary film, “The Other Dream Team”.See the documented news story:See IMDB bio in The Other Dream Team: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/ Listen to "The Other Dream Team" Interview:The story was documented in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians' experiences behind the Iron Curtain. Aside from the Lithuanian Basketball Team's hardships on the road to the Olympics, it celebrates the artist's famous SkullmanSlammin' Skeletontie-dyed uniforms.See IMDB bio documentation: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/ See full cast: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1606829/ Skullmanwas “enshrined” at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993, a day living in infamy, becoming the first & only cartoon character and licensed property to be “enshrined” in any Hall of Fame:You can order the Original 1992 Skullman Lithuania Tie DyeT-Shirts here: www.Skullman.com “The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in sports and Olympics history. It had a major influence on the direction of future sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed. We're grateful to Greg for that. The Tie Dyed SlamminSkullmanbecame a legendary household icon and arguably the most well-known t-shirt line in history with the greatest longevity still selling strong to this day.” Through our consistent advertising and marketing efforts we have elevated our brand to the level of a much sought after collectible with an over 30 year’s longevity.”— Mike ThompsonSee news story: https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/ About the jerseys:"The jerseys are a brand and independent property created by the designer, not part of any another entity, stands alone as a unique brand owned by the designer from which all licensing rights originate. The property has been marketed and promoted consistently for 30 years and is the reason for the brand's popularity and longevity. The reason for its present popularity is largely due to our constant marketing and advertising of the brand keeping it in the public's mind for over 30 years. The Official Lithuania Tie Dye Slam Dunking Skeleton merchandise can be found here: The Officially Licensed Original 1992 Shirts are available here: In the news:

NYC Artist Greg Speirs describes his creation of the iconic Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Uniforms tees in the 2012 Basketball documentary The Other Dream Team