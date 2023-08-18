KNOCK 'EM DEAD THEATRE IN BOISE OPENS ITS 39TH SEASON WITH THE MUSICAL TWO BY TWO
Knock ‘Em Dead Theatre’s 39th anniversary season opens with the Richard Rodgers and Martin Charnin Broadway musical, TWO BY TWO.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With crashes of thunder, a word from God Almighty, a man named Noah, and a stunning cast of accomplished actors pulled from across the state of Idaho, the musical Two By Two explodes on the Emmaus stage at Cathedral of The Rockies, downtown Boise. This Richard Rodgers and Martin Charnin musical extravaganza has a limited engagement with just two performances - Friday, September 8 @ 7PM and Saturday, September 9, @ 6PM. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 for adults and $15 for ages 16 and under. To purchase, visit www.kedproductions.org/
Two By Two is a retelling of the Noah’s Ark story in the outrageously hilarious stylings of Mel Brooks, yet masterfully tailored to be family friendly. Based on the 1954 play, The Flowering Peach by Clifford Odets and book by Peter Stone, a witty tale of Noah preparing for the great flood and its aftermath unfolds. The chemistry of the cast and script will have audiences laughing and crying throughout and asking for more. And while the writers take liberties with the Biblical account, the libretto, in its entirety, is deeply moving and spiritual. It is sure to provoke discussion about eternity and man’s relationship to God long after the curtain falls.
Directed by Scott Beseman and musical director Kelley Smith, Two By Two stars Chris Brunt & Bea Eichmann Allen, with co-stars Chad Marvin, John McCrostie, Dani Coles, Bren Trotter, Starla Bender and Darian Renee.
