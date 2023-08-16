No Label Brewing Co. Hosts Maui Wildfire Relief Benefit in Katy, Texas
A night full of beer releases, food, live music, and special merch to benefit Maui Wildfire ReliefKATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- No Label Brewing Co., a stalwart in the Houston craft beer scene and the third oldest brewery in the area, is proudly hosting a benefit event on Wednesday, August 23rd, 6PM-10PM in their taproom for the Maui Wildfire Relief.
Driven by a spirit of community and a desire to support those in need, the family-owned brewery is inviting all to join them for a night brimming with music, delectable food, unique beer releases, and exclusive merchandise. Every element of the evening is curated to help raise money for the wildfire victims in Maui.
**Event Highlights include**:
- Live beats by the talented DJ SEEK.
- Special Limited Edition Maui Merch, with 100% of the profits channeled directly to Maui Wildfire Relief.
- Culinary delights courtesy of TX BIRRIA BOYZ.
- The debut of Aloha Hefe, No Label's twist on El Hefe with a Pina Colada infusion. Every cent from the sales of this exclusive brew will support Maui Wildfire Relief.
- A generous pledge from No Label, dedicating 25% of all beer-to-go sales to the cause.
- A Silent Auction, offering attendees an opportunity to bid for a purpose.
Those keen to play a more significant role in the event are encouraged to get in touch with the brewery via direct message. The event promises more surprises, with additional details to be unveiled shortly.
No Label Brewing Co. extends its sincere appreciation to Cask Branding for their swift and generous support in mobilizing this relief initiative. For those unable to attend but still wanting to help, direct donations can be made at [Legacy of Aloha](https://www.tsrestaurants.com/legacy-of-aloha/).
The team at No Label Brewing Co. is excited to harness the power of community and craft beer to make a positive impact. As a staple of Katy's community, the brewery is not only celebrated for its award-winning beers but also for creating an environment where beer enthusiasts from all walks of life can come together in camaraderie.
**About No Label Brewing Co.**
Founded in Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing Co. has cemented its reputation in the competitive craft beer world, with notable achievements such as their World Beer Cup-winning Cali Boy West Coast IPA and accolades from the Craft Beer Marketing Awards, New York International Competition, US Beer Open Championship, and Texas Craft Brewers Cup. Their commitment to quality brewing and community engagement makes them a favorite in the hearts of beer lovers across Texas and beyond.
**Contact**:
For media inquiries or more information, please reach out to Tom Paynter, Tom@nolabelbrew.com, 281.748.2498
###
Tom Paynter
No Label Brewing
+1 281-748-2498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram