Adaptigent Welcomes Two New Executive Leaders to Drive Innovation and Growth     

Trend shows companies are looking to accelerate core systems integration to expedite business results

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate innovation, Adaptigent, a leading provider of API-based data connectivity software, proudly announces the appointment of two new executive leaders. With a focus on advancing its flagship adaptive and integrated data hub , these additions mark a significant step in the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.Dylan Purse, MBA, joins Adaptigent as the Vice President of Product and Marketing. Purse brings over 25 years of experience with software and B2B marketing, focusing on high-growth enterprises. Purse’s customer-centric approach is built on critical thinking, root-cause analysis, and process improvement expertise.Andrew E. Williams, MBA, assumes the role of Vice President of Finance. Williams honed his financial expertise at Ford Motor Company, Raytheon, Walt Disney, Walmart, and XM Energy Japan, among others. Williams is fluent in Japanese and has a reputation as a world-class negotiator. These skills will add value as Adaptigent continues its relationship with Fujitsu and expands partnerships.“We are excited to welcome Dylan Purse and Andrew Williams to the team. Their professional backgrounds align with our strategic commitments, and their expertise supports our customers," said Steve Lopez, Chief Executive Officer at Adaptigent.“As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are confident that Dylan and Andrew’s contributions will be invaluable in driving our success. Companies are realizing that connecting their existing core systems is faster and more cost-efficient than replacing or migrating off them,” he added. “Our products solve that problem.”Adaptigent is a software technology company offering solutions to help businesses harness the power of APIs for innovation and growth. A global distributor of the Fujitsu NetCOBOL compiler, Adaptigent specializes in integrating core systems for improved business efficiency. More than 2,500 organizations globally trust Adaptigent solutions. Visit www.adaptigent.com to learn more.###

