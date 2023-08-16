Start of a working trip in Vanj district, opening of a kindergarten and presentation of the building of a new service center

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, on the second day of his working tour, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the center of Vanj district.

Firstly, in Vanj district, the head of state inaugurated a new, beautiful and modern building of Kindergarten No. 1.

The modern building of the preschool institution consists of 3 floors and is intended for 200 children. Children are enrolled in 8 groups.

The kindergarten has spacious classrooms for activities, children's sleeping and rest rooms, washrooms, music hall, canteen, offices for administration and staff, medical center, storage for food products and other auxiliary facilities.

38 local specialists are provided with well-paid jobs here.

Here the President was informed that in the future Russian and English languages will be taught in the kindergarten.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions created in the kindergarten, had a sincere conversation with the children and presented them with memorable gifts.

This facility was built in high quality with the financing of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan by the Directorate of Construction of Government Facilities of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In continuation of the visit in the new kindergarten, the new building of a Service Center was presented to the head of state.

It was reported that the construction of this facility began in May 2019 with the involvement of local builders, and it was built on a total area of 1500 square meters.

The modern service facility in the center of Vanj district consists of two floors and has a hotel with 9 rooms and 18 beds, a bathroom, a barber shop and a guest house.

The customer of the modern service facility in Vanj district is the Directorate of Construction of Government Facilities of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, for the amount of 6 million 800 thousand somoni, the construction works were completed with high quality and meeting the requirements of the time.

After the commissioning of the modern service center in Vanj district, 15 new jobs were created, specialists and residents are provided with well-paid jobs in this facility.