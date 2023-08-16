Opening of a building of the Education Division of Vanj district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a building of the district Education Division in Vanj district of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

The new building of the Division of Education has three floors, and during the construction works, 50 local residents are provided with well-paid jobs.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that the new building of Education Division of Vanj district has 12 working rooms and is designed for 40 employees.

The assembly hall was built on the third floor of the building and has 90 seats.

The total area of Education Division building is more than 800 square meters.

The customer of the building is the State Institution "Center for implementation of the school construction and equipping project".

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, after getting acquainted with the new facilities, praised the quality of the completed work and asked the education staff to improve the quality of education in the future, the wide use of information technology, to attract students to the study of natural and exact sciences, mathematics and mastering foreign languages.