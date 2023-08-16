Opening of a building of the Creative Center for Children and Adolescents in Vanj district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a building of the Creative Center for Children and Adolescents in the center of Vanj district of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province.

The building of the Center was built as part of the plan of events dedicated to the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The building consists of 2 floors and was built by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the purpose of implementation of the Project of Strengthening Social and Economic Stability by the National Social Foundation of Tajikistan on an area of 816 square meters.

The construction works were completed by the employees and specialists of "Istiklol" LLC within the specified time and with high quality.

7 experienced and professional teachers are employed in the Center, they are provided with a good salary, and they make a valuable contribution to the implementation of new educational programs.

The center has modern facilities and is intended for education and training of 144 students. There are 4 clubs, consisting of 16 educational groups.

According to the project, 8 educational classrooms and work rooms are organized in the building of the Creative Center for Children and Adolescents, and children and adolescents are involved in various hobbies.

The building of the Center consists of a meeting room, a library, a language classroom, a computer classroom, drawing, sewing, cooking and labor, foreign languages are also taught here.

The library of the center has 500 denominations of various artistic and educational books. The educational process in the newly built center is conducted in three languages - Tajik, Russian and English.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions of the Creative Center for Children and Adolescents, guided the officials to attract more children and adolescents to vocational training, organize clubs, educate the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, and improve the quality of education and training.