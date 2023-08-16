Visiting the exhibition of agricultural products of Vanj district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip to Vanj district, visited the exhibition of the achievements of the farmers of the district and had a sincere conversation with the farmers.

Fruits, dried fruits, vegetables, cereals, honey and other products of farmers of the district were displayed at the exhibition of agricultural products.

The head of state was informed that currently there are 14 farm associations operating in Vanj district, where 120 individual farms with 3217 shareholders are planting various agricultural products on 1458 hectares of water land. In total, the arable land of Vanj district is more than 2,600 hectares. In particular, more than 1000 hectares of it includes orchards.

Repeated planting, which is considered important in the field of agriculture, was carried out on 60 hectares this year.

In order to develop the field of horticulture this year, a new garden was built in Vanj district on the area of 5 hectares, and at the same time, on the area of 10 hectares, old gardens were restored by planting fruit trees.

Vanj district has a favorable climate for the cultivation and production of high-quality agricultural products, and during the period of independence, the area of cultivated land was gradually increased.

It is worth noting that during this period, with the attention and support of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, new varieties of fruits and vegetables and grain crops were planted, from which farmers of Vanj district get a rich harvest every year. Farmers of the district, based on the instructions and guidance of the head of state, increase the fruit orchards for export, and from this account get a rich harvest.

According to statistical information, 85-90 percent of the population of the district is engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry, horticulture and plant breeding, and the income of the population actually originates from this account.

During the sincere conversation, the farmers thanked the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, for his constant support and attention, and expressed that in the future, they will improve their activities, based on the experience they have gained, for the development of the agricultural sector.