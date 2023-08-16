Inspection of the progress of construction works at "Sebzor" HPP in Roshtkala district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, became familiar with the progress of construction works at "Sebzor" hydropower plant in Roshtkala district.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that after the completion of construction works and installation of electronic equipment in the construction of the 110-kilovolt substation of the "Sebzor" hydroelectric power station, with the involvement of specialists from domestic companies - "Madad" and "Tojikhydroelektromontazh" LLCs, Shahdara river of Roshtkala district was blocked and water was released through a temporary water channel.

After changing the course of the river, construction works on the main dam of the power plant began.

The main dam of the power plant will be built with a length of 60 meters and a height of 8 meters, and its water capacity will be 5 million cubic meters.

Construction materials, including cement and fittings, are available from Dushanbe.

The workers of "Tojikhydroelectromontazh" LLC have organized a concrete production workshop here for regular activity. At the construction site, the construction of a sand and gravel production plant is nearing completion.

According to experts, the construction of the power plant in this area is not unreasonable, because the speed of water movement here is relatively fast, it does not freeze in winter, and it is very suitable for moving units.

The implementation of the HPP construction project began in December 2020, and it consists of three units.

"Sebzor" HPP will be built with a capacity of 11 MW, and in total, up to 300 people will be employed during the construction of this facility.

"Sebzor" power plant is being built under the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan with the instructions and guidance of the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Honorable Emomali Rahmon through the cooperation of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan with the German Government and the Power Company "Pomirenerji" in order to implement the fourth strategic goal of the country - rapid industrialization.

The construction of the power plant provides a real basis for the further development of the industry, including the construction of industrial enterprises and the creation of new jobs.

As part of "Sebzor" HPP construction project on the Shahdara river, 17 private households were transferred to other places and fully provided with housing.

The construction of an administrative building for construction workers and temporary roads in front of the facility took place with the involvement of more than 60 local builders.

At the same time, in order to accelerate the construction of the bridge over the Shahdara river, which is very important for the construction of the "Sebzor" power plant, measures are being taken to build a modern local school building for 400 students. Along with the construction of the power plant, 4 kilometers of roads will be paved with asphalt, and the road bridge of Dashtak village will also be renovated.

After getting acquainted with the progress of construction works at the "Sebzor" hydropower plant, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, praised the work of the builders and tasked the officials to complete the construction works in accordance with modern standards and within the specified time.

"Sebzor" hydropower plant was built to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan's independence within the framework of one of the strategic goals of the Government of the country - to achieve complete energy independence and to provide the population with environmentally friendly electricity, and it gives a serious impetus for the development of the national economy.