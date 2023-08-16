Commissioning of a residential building for civil servants in Roshtkala district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the 5-story residential building built for civil servants in Roshtkala district and got acquainted with its living conditions.

This building has 1- and 2-room apartments and has a total of 25 rooms.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon handed over the keys of the new apartments to their owners and congratulated them on this occasion.

The total land area of the facility includes 8 hundred hectares of land, and the construction work began in 2019.

It is worth mentioning that within the framework of the social policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the special attention of the head of state towards disabled people, a needy family was given an apartment in this building.

It was emphasized that further care and assistance to the needy class will continue, and all measures will be taken so that they do not suffer shortages.

In the apartments of the high-rise building, there are favorable opportunities for a decent life. In particular, the apartments are fully equipped with household appliances, and the interiors of the apartments are decorated with high architectural art.

Residential houses were presented to civil servants and employees of offices and organizations operating in the territory of Roshtkala district, who needed a residential house.

The happy owners of beautiful apartments expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, for such support and constant attention, and expressed that in the light of such care, they work faithfully to fulfill their mission in the direction of ensuring the development of various sectors of the country's economy.