Commissioning of newly built houses for the population affected by the natural disaster of Roshtkala district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the village of Najin, Roshtkala district, Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, commissioned newly built houses for the population affected by the natural disaster.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, handed over the keys of the new residential houses to their owners and inspected the living conditions of the rooms.

All the necessary conditions for living in new apartments have been created. The families whose houses were built on this day were provided with all the equipment, such as refrigerators, TVs, tables and chairs, carpets, and other household items.

In the new area, more than 1 hectare of land was allocated for the construction of residential houses for the residents affected by the natural disaster, and residential houses were built for 10 families, taking into account all the conditions.

The construction works were started with the support and under the direct attention of the Leader of the Nation, and were completed within 1 month with high quality.

According to the information, 6 hundred acres of land is allocated to each family for the construction of new dwellings, and the construction of other necessary infrastructure for living is planned.

During the visit and sincere conversations with the owners of the new residential houses, the head of state stressed that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan always takes necessary measures to create favorable living conditions, fully restore the damages and build modern houses with all the equipment.