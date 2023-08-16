Inauguration of a building of the Land Management Committee and State Subsidiary Enterprise "Registration of Immovable Property" in Roshtkala district

TAJIKISTAN, August 16 - On August 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, also commissioned a new administrative building of the Land Management Committee and State Subsidiary Enterprise "Registration of Immovable Property" in Roshtkala district.

It was informed to the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, that according to the project, a new administrative building with an area of 156 square meters was built, consisting of two floors and 11 office rooms, a meeting room and a library.

Construction work on this facility began in May 2021 and was built with the funding of the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy.

There are 14 people working in the district Land Management Committee and the State Subsidiary Enterprise "Registration of Immovable Property" in Roshtkala district. The employees expressed their satisfaction with the improvement of working conditions and the attention of the state leadership and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the last 5 years, the administrative building of the sub-structure of the Committee in the districts of Ishkoshim and Rushon was completely renovated and modernized by the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy in order to provide favorable working conditions for the employees.

With the support of the Government of the country, the working conditions of the employees of the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy in Vanj and Shugnon districts have also improved.

By the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, a new administrative building of this Committee will be built and put into use in Darvoz district.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the conditions created in the building and expressed his satisfaction with the construction of administrative facilities and the improvement of the work of the employees.

The head of state exhorted the employees of these structures in Roshtkala district to good and efficient work.