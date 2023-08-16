Have You Seen This Man? VADOC Urges Public to Report Information as Search Continues

Press Release August 16, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections is urging the general public to report any information related to escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, also known as Lil Nas, as a multi-agency search continues.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

The Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia State Police and Henrico County Police Division continue their search efforts to find Roulack, an inmate from Greensville Correctional Center.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.” VADOC security staff reported that Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.

Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes. He is now believed to be wearing jeans, a black hat with “Richmond” on it and a gray shirt.