Namesake Brings Warmth and Texture Into the Nursery With Newest Eloise Crib and Dresser Collection
Parents can say goodbye to standard beige nurseries with warm honey-toned wood and mixed-material accentsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the new modern traditional brand Namesake released the design-centric Eloise crib and dresser collection to their growing portfolio of elevated nursery furniture. The Eloise 4-in-1 Convertible Crib features rich, honey-toned poplar wood with a refined, statement headboard that is upholstered in eco-performance REPREVE fabric. The Eloise 7-Drawer Dresser features a matching wood finish and fabric drawer fronts as well as luxe acrylic pull handles with rich brass accents.
“In 2024 parents are rethinking their design approach in the nursery by using warm earthy colors, ornate patterns and refined textures that exude an elegant, maximalist vibe and our Eloise Collection is the perfect addition to this emerging trend,” says Matthew Grayson, lead product designer at Namesake.
The Eloise Collection comes on the tail of the best-selling Sarah Flint x Namesake Crawford Glider, the first designer collaboration for the brand, and the Marin Crib and Dresser Collection (https://tinyurl.com/3b2jfy39) which is crafted with intricate cane detailing that is inspired by the coastal cool of Northern California. The Eloise set continues Namesake’s mission to create well-designed products to be well-loved for years to come.
“Families want to treat baby’s first room as a style extension of the rest of their home which means experimenting with current trends while combining heritage pieces in a way that will make a distinct design statement for years to come,” says Grayson.
These Namesake heirloom pieces embrace a new way of creating family tradition and are designed to last from newborn through the teen years. The refined style of the Eloise Collection will remain a visual statement in any bedroom with a traditional, modern or eclectic aesthetic.
The Eloise 4-in-1 Convertible Crib is available from $699 and the matching Eloise 7-Drawer Dresser is available from $799 with an optional changing tray to add on at $99.
About Namesake:
Namesake is designed for today’s parents with traditional taste in design, bringing timeless character into any current nursery space with award-winning furniture like the cast-iron Winston Crib and contemporary Crewe Recliner. Namesake’s thoughtfully crafted styles are safe, planet-friendly and built to grow with the family. They are traditions worth keeping.
