Lisa J. GIll appointed Chair of the Family Law Executive Committee
Tennessee Bar Association honors Lisa Gill, the new Family Law Executive Committee Chair
Impacting the legal process to provide the best possible outcomes for citizens is the pinnacle of the legal profession. ”MEMPHIS , TN, UNITED STATES , August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 1st, 2023 Lisa J.Gill was nominated and appointed by the The Tennessee Bar Association Family Law Executive Committee to the position of Committee Chair. Gill will serve as Committee Chair until July 1st, 2024.
— Lisa Gill
Lisa is the founder of Gill Family Law, PLLC. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and is designated as a Family Law Trial Specialist with the National Board of Trial Advocacy. She is licensed in Mississippi and Tennessee and represents clients in both states at the trial and appellate levels. She also represents parties in the alternative dispute resolution processes of mediation and arbitration outside of the courtroom.
Gill was previously Vice Chair on the Tennessee Bar Association Family Law Section Executive Committee. She is also currently a Board Member on the Board of Directors of the Memphis Bar Association, as well as, a Board Member on the Executive Committee for Leadership Germantown.
Lisa is an innovative leader in the field of Tennessee family law with incredible tenacity that is rooted in her dedication to her clients. Earlier this year, she worked with this Committee to propose the Tennessee Domestic Relations Arbitration Act (TDRAA). The sponsored bill is currently pending in the Tennessee legislature. Lisa is a passionate advocate for reducing the negative impact of litigating on families. Earlier this year, she wrote an article explaining the benefits of arbitration, published in Tennessee Bar Journal.
By adopting the TDRAA, the Tennessee General Assembly will give Tennessee families the ability to voluntarily opt into arbitration and help reduce the delay, costs and negative mental health impacts family law litigants experience on their road to resolution.
Gill states that, “Impacting the legal process to provide the best possible outcomes for citizens is to me, the pinnacle of the legal profession. We live in a world that is very polarized and experiencing an erosion of trust in institutions, especially legal and governmental institutions. Now, more than ever, it is critical that members of the legal profession seek to ensure citizens have transparency and a voice concerning laws that impact them and their families. The Tennessee Bar Association Family Law Section Executive Committee is a group that dedicates itself to that goal. This Executive Committee takes the task of reviewing and drafting legislation to ensure that Tennessee families engaging in the court process have the best possible outcomes. This Committee achieves that goal by tirelessly reviewing legislation to provide critical input needed to make sure the law makes sense and is adapting to the needs of Tennessee families. I have had the pleasure of meeting a great group of mentors by being a
part of this Committee. I am grateful and humbled that this group selected me as Chair.”
Gill’s appointment will be kickstarted with a continuing legal education seminar on the topic of the intersection between Family Law and Business law. The event will be held on August 17, 2023 in the Clark Tower and sponsored by Butler Snow, Gill Family Law PLLC, and Mercer Capital. Anyone interested in attending can register using this link https://cle.tba.org/catalog/course/5977
Lisa J. Gill is the founder of Gill Family Law PLLC, a firm concentrating in family law practice, including divorce. She is licensed in Mississippi and Tennessee and represents clients in both states at the trial and appellate levels. She has represented parties in the alternative dispute resolution processes, including arbitration, outside of the courtroom. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and is designated as a Family Law Trial Specialist with the National Board of Trial Advocacy. She currently serves on the Tennessee Bar Association Family Law Section Executive Committee as the vice chair.
High resolution photos of Lisa can be downloaded here.
Haley Stafford
Brielle Cotterman Media
+1 8652547323
email us here