Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Second Quarter 2023 Results (Unaudited)

Highlights

  • On August 15, 2023, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the common stock of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”, “Navigator”, “we”, “our” and “us”) (NYSE: NVGS), for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the “Dividend”). The Dividend will be payable on September 22, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business New York time on September 8, 2023 which would have equated to a quarterly dividend payment of $3.7 million.
  • As part of the Capital Return Policy for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Navigator expects to repurchase approximately $3.0 million of the Company’s common stock (the “Share Repurchases”) between now and the quarter ending September 30, 2023, subject to operating needs, market conditions and other circumstances, such that the Dividend and Share Repurchases together equal 25% of net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
  • The company reported operating revenue of $135.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $123.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net Income attributable to stockholders' of Navigator Holdings Ltd. was $26.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Earnings per share was $0.36 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.18 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted Earnings per share, to exclude profit from vessel sales and unrealized gains or losses on non-designated derivative instruments was $0.25 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.14 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was, since the Company's IPO in 2013, a record $69.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $55.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Fleet utilization increased to 89.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 87.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate was $27,241 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $24,633 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • The Ethylene Export Terminal had throughput volumes during the second quarter of 2023 totaling 277,582 metric tons, compared to 268,444 metric tons during the second quarter of 2022. in line with the quarterly nameplate capacity of 250,000 tons.
  • On May 2, 2023, the Company sold and delivered its vessel, Navigator Orion, a 2000-built 22,085 cbm ethylene capable semi-refrigerated handysize carrier to a third party for $20.9 million and generating a profit of sale of approximately $4.9 million.  
  • On June 20, 2023, the Company announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MoU”) with Bumi Armada Berhad (“Bumi Armada”), one of the world’s largest floating infrastructure operators, to establish a joint venture company to provide CO2 shipping and injection solutions in the United Kingdom (the “Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture”) and that would provide an end-to-end solution for carbon emitters to capture, transport, sequester and store their carbon dioxide emissions in line with the United Kingdom’s Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy. The transaction is subject to the execution of definitive documentation, approvals by the boards of directors of both parties, applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. There can be no assurance that definitive documentation for the joint venture will be executed or that the joint venture will be completed on the terms anticipated or at all.

Ethylene Export Terminal

The Ethylene Export Terminal had a throughput during the second quarter of 2023 totaling 277,582 metric tons, compared to 268,444 metric tons during the second quarter of 2022.

We, together with our joint venture partner have agreed to the Terminal Expansion Project, which is expected to increase the export capacity from approximately one million tons per year to at least approximately 1.55 million tons (up to a maximum of approximately three million tons per year. Long lead items have already been ordered and construction which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, has commenced. The total capital contributions required from us to the Export Terminal Joint Venture for the Terminal Expansion Project are expected to be approximately $120-$130 million which the Company expects to finance using existing cash resources, distributions from the Export Terminal Joint Venture during the course of the expansion and additional debt. On April 28, 2023 we made the first capital contribution of $9.0 million towards the project with the second capital contribution of $9.0 million due on August, 18, 2023.

Shipping Trends
The handysize segment has continued its robust performance from the first quarter through the second quarter of 2023.

Utilization across the fleet decreased from 96% in the first quarter of 2023 to 89% through the second quarter of 2023. The decrease is a result of markets coming out of a seasonally busy and stronger winter period. The handysize 12-month market assessment for semi-refrigerated and fully refrigerated vessels decreased by $7,000 per calendar month (“pcm”) down to $750,000 pcm and the handysize ethylene market assessment increased by $26,000 pcm up to $976,000 pcm.

Approximately 65% of the ethylene volume had an Asian destination in the first quarter, with the balance of the volume going to Europe. During the second quarter the ethylene volume going to Asia reduced to about 46%, with an increased volume of 46% going to Europe and the balance of 8% to South American or Middle Eastern destinations. The reduction in Asia-bound volumes had a softening effect on the freight market.

We have 31 vessels engaged in Time Charters ("TC") and 11 vessels on spot and contracts of affreightment ("CoA"). On June 30, 2023, we had 42% of our ship days covered on Time Charter. Midsize and Fully-Ref vessels are fully employed on Time-Charter, with Semi-Ref and Ethylene capable vessels split across TC and spot.

The fleet has historically experienced summer seasonality with softer utilization compared to the winter period. This year however, the market conditions are providing a stronger backdrop compared to what we have experienced during similar periods for the last years. Our utilization for July 2023 is above the 90% mark which indicates continuation of the positive market fundamentals.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

  Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023
  (in thousands) (in thousands)
Net income $ 14,370   $ 27,495 $ 41,764 $ 46,345  
Net interest expense $ 11,359   $ 15,720 $ 22,235 $ 28,475  
Income taxes $ 671   $ 1,984 $ 1,064 $ 3,149  
Depreciation and amortization $ 31,477   $ 32,190 $ 62,819 $ 64,021  
EBITDA(1) $ 57,877   $ 77,390 $ 127,882 $ 141,991  
Profit from sale of vessel     $ 4,941     4,941  
Unrealized (loss) / gain on non-designated derivative instruments $ (5,346 ) $ 3,195 $ 9,896 $ (1,056 )
Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain) on senior secured bonds $ 8,218     $ 7,441 $  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 55,005   $ 69,254 $ 110,545 $ 143,047  


 

1EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before profit on sale of vessel, unrealized gain or loss on non-designated derivative instruments and foreign currency exchange gain or loss on senior secured bonds.
Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to consolidated net income, cash generated from operations or any measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.


About Us

We are the owner and operator of 56 liquefied gas carriers, which includes the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. We also own a 50% share in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel through a joint venture. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Unaudited Results of Operations for the Three months ended June 30, 2023 Compared to the Three months ended June 30, 2022

The following table compares our operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

  Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Percentage
Change
  (in thousands, except percentages)
Operating revenues $ 105,875   $ 122,120   15.3 %
Operating revenues – Unigas Pool   11,389     13,060   14.7 %
Operating revenues – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements   6,653     155   (97.7 )%
       
Total operating revenue   123,917     135,335   9.2 %
       
Expenses, net:      
Brokerage commission   1,569     1,735   10.6 %
Voyage expenses   20,804     18,604   (10.6 )%
Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements   6,950     514   (92.6 )%
Vessel operating expenses   38,628     42,999   11.3 %
Depreciation and amortization   31,477     32,190   2.3 %
General and administrative costs   7,827     8,223   5.1 %
Profit from sale of vessel       (4,941 ) -  
Other income   (109 )     100.1 %
Total operating expenses   107,146     99,324   (7.3 )%
       
Operating Income   16,771     36,011   114.7 %
Other income/(expense)      
Foreign currency exchange gain on senior secured bond   8,218       (100.0 )%
Unrealized (loss) / gain on non-designated derivative instruments   (5,346 )   3,195   (159.8 )%
Interest expense   (11,471 )   (17,016 ) 48.5 %
Interest income   112     1,296   1057.1 %
       
Income before taxes and share of result of equity method investments   8,284     23,486   183.5 %
Income taxes   (671 )   (1,984 ) 195.7 %
Share of result of equity method investments   6,757     5,993   (11.3 )%
       
Net Income   14,370     27,495   91.3 %
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   (348 )   (889 ) 155.5 %
Net Income attributable to stockholders' of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $ 14,022   $ 26,606   89.7 %


Operating Revenues. Operating revenues, net of address commissions, was $122.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $16.2 million or 15.3% compared to $105.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to:

  • an increase in operating revenues of approximately $9.7 million attributable to an increase in average monthly time charter equivalent rates, which increased to an average of approximately $27,241 per vessel per day ($828,583 per vessel per calendar month) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to an average of approximately $24,633 per vessel per day $749,244 per vessel per calendar month) for the three months ended June 30, 2022;

  • an increase in operating revenues of approximately $1.9 million attributable to an increase in fleet utilization, which rose to 89.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 87.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2022;

  • an increase in operating revenues of approximately $6.8 million attributable to a 317 day increase in vessel available days, or 8.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was in part as a result of the acquisition of five additional handysize vessels by the Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and in part as a result of fewer vessels in drydock for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

  • a decrease in operating revenues of approximately $2.2 million primarily attributable to a decrease in pass through voyage costs for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The following table presents selected operating data for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2023, which we believe are useful in understanding the basis for movement in our operating revenues. It does not include our nine owned smaller vessels in the independent commercially managed Unigas Pool or the vessels owned by Pacific Gas in our Luna Pool prior to their acquisition by the Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture.

  Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2023
Fleet Data:    
Weighted average number of vessels   44.0     47.2  
Ownership days   4,004     4,296  
Available days   3,951     4,268  
Earning days   3,454     3,800  
Fleet utilization   87.42%     89.03%  
Average daily time charter equivalent rate $ 24,633   $ 27,241  
             

*  Non-GAAP Financial Measure—Time charter equivalent: Time charter equivalent (“TCE”) rate is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For all charters, we calculate TCE by dividing total operating revenues (excluding collaborative arrangements and revenues from the Unigas Pool), less any voyage expenses (excluding collaborative arrangements), by the number of earning days for the relevant period. TCE rates exclude the effects of the collaborative arrangements, as earning days and fleet utilization, on which TCE rates are based, are calculated for our owned vessels, and not the average of all pool vessels. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all of the vessel voyage related expenses, whereas for voyage charters, also known as spot market charters, we pay all voyage expenses. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company’s performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and contracts of affreightment) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. We include average daily TCE rate, as we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net operating revenues, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Our calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Operating Revenues to TCE rate

The following table represents a reconciliation of operating revenues to TCE rate. Operating revenues are the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

  Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2023
* (in thousands, except earning days and average daily time charter equivalent rate)
Fleet Data:    
Operating revenue $ 105,875   $ 122,120  
Voyage expenses   (20,804 )   (18,604 )
Operating revenue less Voyage expenses   85,071     103,516  
     
Earning days   3,454     3,800  
Average daily time charter equivalent rate $ 24,633   $ 27,241  

*Operating revenues and voyage expenses excluding collaborative arrangements and Unigas pool.

Operating Revenues – Unigas Pool. Operating revenues – Unigas Pool was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and represents our share of the revenues earned from our nine vessels operating within the Unigas Pool, based on agreed pool points.

Operating Revenues – Luna Pool Collaborative Arrangements. Pool earnings are aggregated and then allocated (after deducting pool overheads and managers' fees) to the Pool Participants in accordance with the Pooling Agreement. Operating revenues - Luna Pool collaborative arrangements was $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and represents our share of pool net revenues generated by the other participant’s vessels in the pool, prior to the acquisition of the vessels by the Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture. This decrease was primarily as a result of the arrangement ending following the acquisition of the final vessel Navigator Vega on April 13, 2023.

Brokerage Commissions. Brokerage commissions, which typically vary between 1.25% and 2.5% of operating revenues, increased by $0.2 million or 10.6% to $1.7 million  for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in operating revenues on which brokerage commissions are based.

Voyage Expenses. Voyage expenses decreased by $2.2 million or 10.6% to $18.6 million  for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $20.8 million  for the three months ended June 30, 2022. These voyage expenses are pass through costs, corresponding to a decrease in operating revenues of the same amount.

Voyage Expenses – Luna Pool Collaborative Arrangements. Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements were $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. These voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements represent the other participant’s share of pool net revenues generated by both our vessels and those of the Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture in the pool This decrease was primarily as a result of the arrangement ending following the acquisition of the final vessel Navigator Vega on April 13, 2023.

Vessel Operating Expenses. Vessel operating expenses increased by $4.4 million or 11.3% to $43.0 million  for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $38.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Average daily vessel operating expenses increased by $432 per vessel per day, or 5.4%, to $8,500 vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $8,009 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Depreciation and Amortization. Depreciation and amortization increased by $0.7 million or 2.3% to $32.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $31.5 million  for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily as a result of the acquisition of five additional handysize vessels by the Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture offset by the sale of Navigator Orion during the three months ended June 30, 2023 . Depreciation and amortization included amortization of capitalized drydocking costs of $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

General and Administrative Costs. General and administrative costs increased by $0.4 million  or 5.1% to $8.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2023, from $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Profit from Sale of Vessel. Profit from sale of vessel for three months ended June 30, 2023 was $4.9 million and related to the sale of the vessel, Navigator Orion on May 2, 2023. No vessels were sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-operating Results

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain on Senior Secured Bonds.  The Norwegian Kroner 2018 Bonds were repaid in December 2022 and no exchange gains and losses were recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2023. A foreign currency exchange gain of $8.2 million was incurred for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as a result of the Norwegian Kroner weakening against the U.S. Dollar,

Unrealized Gains/ (Losses) on Non-designated Derivative Instruments. The unrealized gain of $3.2 million  on non-designated derivative instruments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 relates to the fair value gain of our interest rate swaps across a number of our secured term loan and revolving credit facilities, as a result of an increase in forward U.S. Libor and SOFR rates relative to the fixed rates applicable on these secured term loan and revolving credit facilities. There was an unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments of $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which primarily related to the fair value gain of our interest rate swaps of $4.5 million as a result of increase in forward U.S. Libor rates offset by a loss in our cross-currency interest rate swap of $9.8 million, which was due to the weakening of the Norwegian Kroner against the U.S. Dollar.

Interest Expense. Interest expense increased by $5.5 million, or 48.5%, to $17.0 million  for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This is primarily as a result of increases in U.S. Libor and SOFR rates and a the draw down of facilities to fund the acquisition of Navigator Vega.

Income Taxes. Income taxes related to taxes on our subsidiaries incorporated in the United States of America, as well as other countries around the world where we have subsidiaries. Income taxes increased to $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of current and deferred taxes on our portion of the profits from the Ethylene Export Terminal.

Share of Result of Equity Method Investments. The share of the result of the Company’s 50% ownership in the Export Terminal Joint Venture was an income of $6.0 million  for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to an income of $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease is a result of lower gas prices and therefore reduced throughput rates, despite increased volumes exported through the Ethylene Export Terminal, of 277,582 tons for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 268,444 tons for the three months ended June 30, 2022,

Non-Controlling Interest. We entered into a sale and leaseback arrangement in November 2019 with a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (“lessor SPV”) of a financial institution. Although we do not hold any equity investments in this lessor SPV, we have determined that we are the primary beneficiary of this entity and accordingly, we are required to consolidate this VIE into our financial results. The net income attributable to the financial institution was $0.3 million and is presented as the non-controlling interest in our financial results for both the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

In September 2022, the Company entered into the Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture to acquire five ethylene vessels, Navigator Luna, Navigator Solar, Navigator Castor, Navigator Equator and Navigator Vega. The Joint Venture is owned 60% by the Company and 40% by Greater Bay Gas. The Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture is accounted for as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements, with the 40% owned by Greater Bay Gas accounted for as a non-controlling interest. A gain attributable to Greater Bay Gas of $0.6 million is presented as the non-controlling interest in our financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Our Fleet

The following table sets forth our vessels as of August 15, 2023:  

Operating Vessel Year
Built		 Vessel Size
(cbm)		 Employment
Status 		Current
Cargo 		Time Charter
Expiration Date
Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated midsize          
Navigator Aurora 2016 37,300 Time Charter Ethane December 2026
Navigator Eclipse 2016 37,300 Time Charter Ethane March 2026
Navigator Nova 2017 37,300 Time Charter Ethane September 2026
Navigator Prominence 2017 37,300 Time Charter Ethane March 2025
           
Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated handysize          
Navigator Pluto* 2000 22,085
Navigator Saturn* 2000 22,085 Spot Market Ethane
Navigator Venus* 2000 22,085 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Atlas* 2014 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Europa* 2014 21,000 Time Charter Ethane December 2023
Navigator Oberon* 2014 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Triton* 2015 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Umbrio* 2015 21,000 Time Charter Ethane December 2023
Navigator Luna* 2018 17,000 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Solar* 2018 17,000 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Castor* 2019 22,000 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Equator* 2019 22,000 Spot Market Ethylene
Navigator Vega* 2019 22,000 Time Charter Ethane October 2023
           
Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated smaller size          
Happy Condor** 2008 9,000 Unigas Pool
Happy Pelican** 2012 6,800 Unigas Pool
Happy Penguin** 2013 6,800 Unigas Pool
Happy Kestrel** 2013 12,000 Unigas Pool
Happy Osprey** 2013 12,000 Unigas Pool
Happy Peregrine** 2014 12,000 Unigas Pool
Happy Albatross** 2015 12,000 Unigas Pool
Happy Avocet** 2017 12,000 Unigas Pool
           
Semi-refrigerated handysize          
Navigator Aries 2008 20,750 Time Charter LPG January 2024
Navigator Capricorn 2008 20,750 Drydock
Navigator Gemini 2009 20,750 Spot Market Butadiene
Navigator Pegasus 2009 22,200 Time Charter Propylene December 2023
Navigator Phoenix 2009 22,200 Time Charter Ammonia September 2024
Navigator Scorpio 2009 20,750 Time Charter LPG January 2024
Navigator Taurus 2009 20,750 Time Charter Ammonia January 2024
Navigator Virgo 2009 20,750 Spot Market LPG
Navigator Leo 2011 20,600 Time Charter LPG December 2023
Navigator Libra 2012 20,600 Time Charter LPG December 2023
Atlantic Gas 2014 22,000 Time Charter LPG August 2023
Adriatic Gas 2015 22,000 Time Charter LPG November 2023
Balearic Gas 2015 22,000 Spot Market LPG
Celtic Gas 2015 22,000 Spot Market Butadiene
Navigator Centauri 2015 21,000 Time Charter LPG May 2024
Navigator Ceres 2015 21,000 Time Charter LPG June 2024
Navigator Ceto 2016 21,000 Time Charter LPG May 2024
Navigator Copernico 2016 21,000 Time Charter LPG May 2024
Bering Gas 2016 22,000
Navigator Luga 2017 22,000 Time Charter LPG July 2024
Navigator Yauza 2017 22,000 Time Charter LPG July 2024
Arctic Gas 2017 22,000
Pacific Gas 2017 22,000 Time Charter LPG November 2023
           
Semi-refrigerated smaller size          
Happy Falcon** 2002 3,770 Unigas Pool  
           
Fully-refrigerated          
Navigator Glory 2010 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia June 2025
Navigator Grace 2010 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia January 2024
Navigator Galaxy 2011 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia December 2023
Navigator Genesis 2011 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia January 2024
Navigator Global 2011 22,500 Time Charter LPG August 2023
Navigator Gusto 2011 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia March 2024
Navigator Jorf 2017 38,000 Time Charter Ammonia August 2027
           
           
           

* denotes our owned vessels that operate within the Luna Pool
** denotes our owned vessels that operate within the independently managed Unigas Pool

 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended June 30,
(in thousands except share and per share data)
    2022     2023  
Revenues    
Operating revenues $ 105,875   $ 122,120  
Operating revenues – Unigas Pool   11,389     13,060  
Operating revenues – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements   6,653     155  
Total operating revenue   123,917     135,335  
Expenses    
Brokerage commission   1,569     1,735  
Voyage expenses   20,804     18,604  
Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements   6,950     514  
Vessel operating expenses   38,628     42,999  
Depreciation and amortization   31,477     32,190  
General and administrative costs   7,827     8,223  
Profit from sale of vessel       (4,941 )
Other income   (109 )    
Total operating expenses $ 107,146   $ 99,324  
     
Operating Income $ 16,771   $ 36,011  
Other income/(expense)    
Foreign currency exchange gain on senior secured bond   8,218      
Unrealized (loss) / gain on non-designated derivative instruments   (5,346 )   3,195  
Write off of deferred financing costs        
Interest expense   (11,471 )   (17,016 )
Interest income   112     1,296  
     
Income before taxes and share of result of equity method investments $ 8,284   $ 23,486  
Income taxes   (671 )   (1,984 )
Share of result of equity method investments   6,757     5,993  
     
Net Income $ 14,370   $ 27,495  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   (348 )   (889 )
     
Net Income attributable to stockholders' of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $ 14,022   $ 26,606  
     
Earnings per share attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.:    
Basic: $ 0.18   $ 0.36  
Diluted: $ 0.18   $ 0.36  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:    
Basic:   77,265,022     73,745,894  
Diluted:   77,582,824     74,329,162  


 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 
  Six months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2023
  (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $ 41,764   $ 46,345  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities    
Unrealized (gains)/losses on non-designated derivative instruments   (9,896 )   1,056  
Depreciation and amortization   62,819     64,021  
Payment of drydocking costs   (7,792 )   (4,327 )
Amortization of share-based compensation   476     609  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   1,964     1,937  
Share of result of equity method investments   (13,260 )   (11,296 )
Profit from sale of vessel   (358 )   (4,941 )
Unrealized foreign exchange loss on senior secured bonds   (7,441 )    
Other unrealized foreign exchange gain/(loss)   1,282     (133 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities    
Accounts receivable   7,306     (5,258 )
Insurance claim receivable   (1,927 )   (3,751 )
Bunkers and lubricant oils   (1,821 )   (2,147 )
Accrued income and prepaid expenses and other current assets   (7,894 )   (1,355 )
Accounts payable, accrued interest, accrued expenses and other liabilities   (4,492 )   1,260  
Amounts due to related parties   (775 )   (10,748 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   59,955     71,272  
Cash flows from investing activities    
Additions to vessels and equipment   (1,082 )   (191,727 )
Contributions to equity method investments       (9,000 )
Distributions from equity method investments   14,150     16,934  
Purchase of other property, plant and equipment   (36 )   (129 )
Net proceeds from sale of vessels   26,449     20,720  
Insurance recoveries   871     2,601  
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   40,352     (160,601 )
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from secured term loan facilities       323,561  
Issuance costs of secured term loan facilities       (3,548 )
Repurchase of share capital       (44,594 )
Repayment of vessel financing to related parties   (3,287 )   (3,439 )
Repayment of secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities   (68,777 )   (183,299 )
Cash received from non-controlling interest       27,266  
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities   (72,064 )   115,947  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash   (1,250 )   574  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   26,993     27,192  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   124,223     153,194  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 151,216   $ 180,386  
Supplemental Information    
Total interest paid during the period, net of amounts capitalized $ 16,586   $ 26,236  
Total tax paid during the period $ 830   $ 1,004  


 
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
  December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023
  (in thousands, except share data)
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 153,194     $ 180,386  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses $ 18,245     $ 23,503  
Accrued income $ 9,367     $ 9,540  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 21,152     $ 23,965  
Bunkers and lubricant oils $ 8,548     $ 10,695  
Insurance receivable $ 1,452     $ 2,602  
Amounts due from related parties $ 16,363     $ 27,111  
Total current assets $ 228,321     $ 277,802  
Non-current assets    
Vessels, net $ 1,692,494     $ 1,810,517  
Property, plant and equipment, net $ 198     $ 82  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $584 (December 31, 2022 $509) $ 239     $ 251  
Equity method investments $ 148,534     $ 151,896  
Derivative assets $ 21,955     $ 20,899  
Right-of-use asset for operating leases $ 3,625     $ 3,368  
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets $ 1,372     $  
Total non-current assets $ 1,868,417     $ 1,987,013  
Total assets $ 2,096,738     $ 2,264,815  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities    
Current portion of secured term loan facilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 99,009     $ 119,694  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 219     $ 238  
Accounts payable $ 7,773     $ 10,207  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 24,708     $ 21,166  
Accrued interest $ 4,211     $ 4,007  
Deferred income $ 23,108     $ 24,837  
Amounts due to related parties $ 595     $ 1,419  
Total current liabilities $ 159,623     $ 181,568  
Non-current liabilities    
Secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities, net of current portion and deferred financing costs $ 608,338     $ 726,065  
Senior unsecured bond, net of deferred financing costs $ 98,943     $ 99,140  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion $ 4,032     $ 4,184  
Deferred tax liabilities $ 4,250     $ 6,098  
Amounts due to related parties $ 48,140     $ 44,701  
Total non-current liabilities $ 763,703     $ 880,188  
Total Liabilities $ 923,326     $ 1,061,756  
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock—$0.01 par value per share;400,000,000 shares authorized; 73,502,021 shares issued and outstanding, (December 31, 2022: 76,804,474)   769       736  
Additional paid-in capital   798,188       798,797  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (463 )     (411 )
Retained earnings   364,000       364,796  
Total Navigator Holdings Ltd. stockholders’ equity   1,162,494       1,163,918  
Non-controlling interest   10,918       39,141  
     
Total equity   1,173,412       1,203,059  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,096,738     $ 2,264,815  


IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including our financial forecast. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate as described in this press release. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to:

  • future operating or financial results;

  • pending acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

  • operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking requirements and insurance costs;

  • fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

  • general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;

  • our ability to continue to comply with all our debt covenants;

  • our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to refinance our indebtedness as it matures or obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities;

  • estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

  • our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, or the useful lives of our vessels;

  • our continued ability to enter into long-term, fixed-rate time charters with our customers;    

  • our vessels engaging in ship to ship transfers of LPG or petrochemical cargoes which may ultimately be discharged in sanctioned areas or to sanctioned individuals without our knowledge;

  • the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine;

  • changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

  • global epidemics or other health crises such as the outbreak of COVID-19, including its impact on our business;

  • potential liability from future litigation;

  • our expectations relating to share repurchases and the payment of dividends;

  • our ability to maintain appropriate internal control over financial reporting and our disclosure controls and procedures;

  • our expectations regarding the financial success of the Ethylene Export Terminal and our related Export Terminal Joint Venture and our expectations regarding the completion of construction and financing, and the financial success of the Terminal Expansion Project;

  • our expectations regarding the financial success of our Luna Pool collaborative arrangement and our Navigator Greater Bay Joint Venture; and

  • other factors detailed from time to time in other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock. 

Category: Financial


