Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the Birth of his Daughter and Family Leave

Earlier today, my wife and I welcomed our daughter, Maya, to the world. We are indebted to the physicians, nurses, and staff at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center for their wonderful care and treatment. Our family has grown, and we are thrilled that our son Robert has a sister to grow up together with.

I am also grateful that I will be taking several weeks to bond with my family during this amazing but critical time when we get to know Maya and care for her unique needs as a newborn. There is nothing more special to me than the birth of a child, and I am fortunate to be able to take time to be there for my wife and bond with my daughter.

Being able to take parental leave is not something I take for granted, and I am reminded of ways in which Governor Murphy has helped expand the availability of family leave to allow parents across the state to care for new children or family members through the New Jersey Family and Medical Leave Act. Despite these extended protections and benefits, taking time to bond may still be out of reach for many individuals due to personal circumstances. I firmly believe that individuals should be encouraged and supported to make their families and loved ones a priority, particularly during lifechanging moments like the birth or arrival of a child.

During the period when I am taking family leave, First Assistant Attorney General Lyndsay Ruotolo will serve as Acting Attorney General, and I have the utmost confidence that under First Assistant Ruotolo’s leadership, the work of the Department of Law and Public Safety will continue uninterrupted. I look forward to returning to my full duties with a renewed perspective after this period of leave.

###