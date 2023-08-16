Thailand-Vietnam business forum opens up partnership opportunities among start-ups

VIETNAM, August 16 -

BANGKOK — A Thailand – Việt Nam business forum took place in Bangkok on Tuesday, focusing on ways to further promote trade relations between the two nations and closer connections between their businesses.

Jointly organised by the Thailand - Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) and the Vietnam - Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA), the event was part of activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries (2013 – 2023).

According to Nithi Patarachoke, Secretary-General of the TVFA, the forum’s theme emphasises cooperation and establishment of relationships for the new generation of entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

The event offers a chance to share information, ideas, knowledge, experience, connection opportunities, and technological innovations, thus promoting a continuous and sustainable relationship between the two countries.

Addressing the event, Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and TVFA President, emphasised that the association intends to become a mechanism for promoting growth and the relationship between Thailand and Việt Nam.

Through this event, the association wants to introduce beneficial connectivity initiatives for both countries, including business, cultural, and people-to-people links, he said.

This year’s forum focuses on promoting connection among young entrepreneurs and start-ups, which are not only the heart and soul of the future economy but also a driving force that will lead the two nations towards innovative and transformative changes, Angubolkul stressed.

Meanwhile, VTFA President Nguyễn Văn Thành highlighted the significance of the event, especially for young enterprises with innovative and creative mindsets, and start-ups from both countries.

The forum offers a venue for Vietnamese and Thai businesses to share information, and discuss solutions to boost rapid and sustainable development, and improve the competitiveness of their products in the context of globalisation and international integration, he stated.

The forum encompassed a variety of activities, including meetings, debates, exhibitions, product presentations, brand advertising, business-to-business meetings, and events to connect start-ups.

Nguyễn Quỳnh, CEO of the innovation and creativity networking platform Bambuup, expressed the belief that Thailand, with many similarities to the Vietnamese market, will be the first step for Vietnamese start-ups to explore the market, find customers, and bring Vietnamese start-up solutions to the world. — VNS