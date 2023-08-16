M G MARZEN WRITES ANOTHER INSTALLMENT OF MICK AND MARIE IN HIS BOOK, “SWEET HAWAII”
M G Marzen takes his readers to the beautiful scenery of Hawaii.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in the beautiful scenery of Hawaii, "Sweet Hawaii" by M G Marzen follows the journey of Mick and Marie Sweet, two courageous individuals who find themselves caught in a web of troubles originating from Lake Elsinore, California. It is the third installment in a series focused on safeguarding the Constitution.
One of the story's highlights is the intriguing premise of Mick and Marie Sweet establishing a Scuba Diving business in the tropical paradise of Hawaii. The vibrant underwater world and the enticement of adventure from the perfect setting for the challenges they face throughout the story—the Sweets venture on an exciting journey that promises danger, and unexpected twists.
The setting of Hawaii serves as more than just a picturesque backdrop in "Sweet Hawaii." Author M. G. Marzen combines the island's unique culture, breathtaking landscapes, and rich history into the storyline. The book serves a world of tropical beauty, allowing readers to experience the magic of Hawaii while putting themselves in the story's plot.
It is perfect for readers who are looking for a thrilling book to snuggle in their beds. Read more about “Sweet Hawaii by M G Marzen” by purchasing a copy on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other reputable digital bookstores around the world.
