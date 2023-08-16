Road closure on U.S 169 south of Mount Ayr to the Missouri state line begins on Monday, Aug 28

Posted on: August 16, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – Aug. 16, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 169 near Mount Ayr in the coming weeks you need to be aware of a road construction project that may slow down your trip.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 28, until Thursday, Sept. 28, weather permitting, construction crews will need to close U.S. 169 from Iowa 2 south of Mount Ayr to the Missouri state line so a bridge on the roadway can be removed and replaced with a culvert. Crews will then need to repave the roadway over the installed culvert.

While construction work is taking place you will be directed around the work zone on a marked detour route in Iowa and Missouri using Iowa 2, Interstate 35, U.S. 69, U.S. 136, and U.S. 169.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or [email protected]