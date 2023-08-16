Protecting Distressed Homeowners: Real Esate Agent Offers Crucial Tips To Avoid Foreclosure Scams in the 2023 Market
Speak to a real person at no charge to receive tools to explore available options for anyone with foreclosure concerns
Homeowners in need of foreclosure prevention assistance or concerned about potential scams are encouraged to contact Debbie at debbie.geavaras@bairdwarner.com or phone 224 280 8116”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the dynamic 2023 real estate market, one real estate agent is taking a stand to protect distressed homeowners from falling victim to foreclosure scams. With the rise of fraudulent activities targeting vulnerable individuals facing financial difficulties, Debbie Geavaras a professional real estate agent from Baird & Warner Real Estate, is committed to empowering homeowners with essential knowledge to safeguard their interests.
— Debbie Geavaras
Foreclosure scams have become increasingly prevalent, preying on those seeking relief from financial stress. To combat this alarming trend, Debbie Geavaras is sharing key red flags to watch out for:
1. Unsolicited Offers: Beware of unsolicited approaches from entities promising instant foreclosure relief. Reputable real estate professionals believe in ethical practices and never pressure homeowners into making hasty decisions.
2. Upfront Fees: Legitimate assistance in foreclosure prevention should not require upfront fees or charges. Debbie Geavaras' team prioritizes transparency and only discusses fees after providing valuable services.
3. Guarantees and Quick Fixes: Avoid entities that guarantee a rapid resolution to foreclosure situations. While exploring various options is possible, genuine real estate agents understand the complexity and uncertainty of these circumstances.
Through this press release, Debbie Geavaras aims to educate the public about the dangers of foreclosure scams and empowers homeowners to protect their assets and financial future. "It is disheartening to witness individuals taking advantage of vulnerable homeowners during challenging times," Debbie Geavaras stated. "My mission is to provide homeowners with the tools they need to navigate the 2023 real estate market confidently."
As part of the campaign to protect distressed homeowners, Debbie Geavaras and her team at Baird & Warner Real Estate are offering free confidential consultations to anyone facing foreclosure concerns. The personalized foreclosure protection plan includes exploring available options, identifying potential scams, and negotiating on behalf of homeowners with lenders or third parties. "It is essential for homeowners to recognize their rights and make informed decisions," Debbie Geavaras emphasized. "Our goal is to support homeowners through these difficult times and provide them with a sense of security amidst the challenges presented by the current market."
Homeowners in need of foreclosure prevention assistance or those concerned about potential scams are encouraged to contact Debbie Geavaras at debbie.geavaras@bairdwarner.com or by phone at 224 280 8116 to schedule a confidential, no obligation consultation.
About Baird & Warner Real Estate: Baird & Warner is a reputable and customer-centric real estate agency established in 1855 and has been committed to delivering exceptional service and tailored solutions to clients throughout Chicagoland. With a team of experienced and skilled professionals, Baird & Warner has earned a reputation for ethical practices and dedication to protecting clients' interests.
Debbie Geavaras is a trusted real estate agent mostly practicing in the Northern and Northwest Suburbs of Chicago area, with 21 years of experience in the industry. She has specialized in helping homeowners navigate the complex real estate market and is committed to providing top-quality service and support to each and every client whether buying or selling a home. Since the years following the real estate crash in 2008 she has helped hundreds of homeowners successfully navigate solutions to remain in or exit their homes with dignity with the least amount of damage to their personal financial situation.
www.SaveYourChicagolandHome.com
Debbie Geavaras
Debbie Geavaras Baird & Warner Real Estate
+1 224-280-8116
email us here