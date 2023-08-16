SMG Industries Inc. Reports Record Revenues of $21.8 Million for the Second Quarter 2023 (Excludes Contribution from the Barnhart Acquisition Completed July 2023)

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SMG Industries Inc. (“SMG” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company specializing in the full-service logistics market, today reported financial results for its second quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (Financial Results Herein Exclude the Barnhart Acquisition Completed July 2023):

· Revenues increased approximately 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022;

· Gross Profit improved to $2.9 million, or 14% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to gross profit of $1.1 million, or 6% of sales, for the same period in 2022;

· Net loss improved to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million for the same period in 2022;

· Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.6 million, or 8% of sales, for the second quarter of 2023 (see reconciliation table below), compared to $0.7 million, or 4% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2022;

· The Company completed the previously announced acquisition of the Barnhart Transportation family of companies on July 7, 2023 (the “Barnhart Acquisition”), creating a pro forma combined company with enhanced scale, better growth potential and an improved balance sheet.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased to $21.8 million, an increase of approximately 21% from $18.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased to $42.7 million, an increase of approximately 25% from $34.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increases in sales in the second quarter of 2023 and six-month period ended June 30, 2023 were primarily driven by increased customer activity in the Company’s industrial transportation, heavy haul, and super heavy haul businesses.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $2.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Our gross profit margin was 14% during the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 6% for the same period of 2022. The improvement in gross margin is due to higher revenues as described above and increased customer pricing as compared to the results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“The Company experienced gross margin improvement during the second quarter of 2023 resulting from higher revenues and enhanced pricing,” said Tim Barnhart, CFO of SMG. Mr. Barnhart continued, “While the Company is proud of this execution and results in the second quarter of 2023, the business combination of SMG and the Barnhart Transportation family of companies that closed on July 7, 2023 was a transformative event that significantly increased the scale of the combined business. The Company will publish its pro forma financial results in conjunction with the audited financial information of the Barnhart Transportation family of companies, which is currently anticipated during September 2023.”

Bryan Barnhart, CEO of SMG stated, “This is an exciting time at SMG Industries, as the upcoming pro forma combined results, including Barnhart Acquisition, will illustrate improvements to SMG’s scale, growth potential and balance sheet. This transaction allows the combined businesses to be a one stop shop, full service logistics provider for our customers, delivering seamless logistics solutions spanning the globe. We believe the Company has significant opportunity for ‘customer cross-fertilization,’ increased utilization of our combined equipment fleets and opportunities to leverage the experience within our management team and board of directors.”





SMG INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,843 $ 127,225 Restricted cash 1,105,818 1,105,818 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,062,960 and $855,832 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 13,219,155 12,185,792 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,157,039 2,308,067 Total current assets 15,691,855 15,726,902 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $16,855,950 and $15,329,817 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,287,064 5,414,830 Right of use assets - operating lease 503,526 734,504 Other assets 110,344 305,451 Total assets $ 20,592,789 $ 22,181,687 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,892,775 $ 3,014,598 Accounts payable - related party 1,086,078 565,603 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,085,444 2,850,547 Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term 654,726 650,945 Deferred revenue - 128,000 Secured line of credit 11,079,731 10,623,887 Current portion of unsecured notes payable 2,723,657 2,465,445 Current portion of secured notes payable, net 7,853,334 6,990,486 Current portion of convertible note, net 8,906,741 7,327,288 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 180,994 200,994 Total current liabilities 39,463,480 34,817,793 Long term liabilities: Convertible note payable, net 513,401 - Notes payable - secured, net of current portion 11,469,241 13,307,309 Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion 121,699 278,137 Long term liabilities of discontinued operations 278,995 300,586 Total liabilities 51,846,816 48,703,825 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized: Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued - - and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 48,747,530 and 39,180,297 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 48,748 39,181 Additional paid in capital 15,142,034 18,081,457 Accumulated deficit (46,444,809 ) (44,642,776 ) Total stockholders' deficit (31,254,027 ) (26,522,138 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 20,592,789 $ 22,181,687 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements - - -





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 REVENUES $ 21,787,389 $ 18,076,897 $ 42,657,152 $ 34,257,950 COST OF REVENUES 18,861,088 16,935,840 37,101,448 31,660,945 GROSS PROFIT 2,926,301 1,141,057 5,555,704 2,597,005 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 2,723,387 2,287,965 5,785,988 4,751,846 Total operating expenses 2,723,387 2,287,965 5,785,988 4,751,846 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 202,914 (1,146,908 ) (230,284 ) (2,154,841 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (1,972,369 ) (2,178,694 ) (4,869,536 ) (4,797,731 ) Other income 14,168 9,048 22,802 - Other expense (155 ) - (203,629 ) - Gain on disposal of assets - 334,404 - 334,404 Total other income (expense) (1,958,356 ) (1,835,242 ) (5,050,363 ) (4,463,327 ) NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (1,755,442 ) (2,982,150 ) (5,280,647 ) (6,618,168 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (6,438 ) (38,126 ) (8,273 ) (33,238 ) NET LOSS $ (1,761,880 ) $ (3,020,276 ) $ (5,288,920 ) $ (6,651,406 ) Net loss per common share Continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.19 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 48,747,530 35,124,810 47,147,581 34,722,766 Diluted 48,747,530 35,124,810 47,147,581 34,722,766 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements -





SMG INDUSTRIES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss from continuing operations $ (5,280,647 ) $ (6,618,168 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share based compensation 41,054 30,751 Depreciation and amortization 1,526,343 2,754,891 Amortization of deferred financing costs 784,696 2,387,577 Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases 230,978 226,072 Shares issued for debt extension 1,180,618 - Bad debt expense 236,941 211,984 Gain on disposal of assets - (334,404 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (1,270,304 ) (238,725 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,738,250 1,890,998 Other assets 195,107 (233,955 ) Accounts payable 1,127,968 (1,392,707 ) Accounts payable - related party 520,475 93,953 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 234,897 42,089 Right of use operating lease liabilities (152,657 ) (23,593 ) Deferred revenue (128,000 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 985,719 (1,203,237 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations (49,864 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 935,855 (1,203,237 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash procceds from disposal of purchase of property and equipment 1,500 329,271 Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (14,235 ) (60,250 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (12,735 ) 269,021 Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations - - Net cash used in investing activities (12,735 ) 269,021 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of deferred financing costs - - Proceeds (payments) on secured line of credit, net 427,416 (532,346 ) Payments on secured line of credit, net - - Proceeds from notes payable 2,000,000 5,229,098 Payments on notes payable (3,689,864 ) (2,291,454 ) Payments on convertible notes payable - - Proceeds from convertible notes payable 421,946 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations (840,502 ) 2,405,298 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (840,502 ) 2,405,298 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 82,618 1,471,082 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 1,233,043 1,116,176 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 1,315,661 $ 2,587,258 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 4,201,277 $ 2,344,883 Noncash investing and financing activities Prepaid expenses financed with note payable $ 645,194 $ 1,960,439 Shares issued for deferred financing costs $ 543,136 $ 397,773 Convertible notes payable issued to settle accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 250,000 $ - Note receivable for property and equipment $ 57,972 $ 275,000 Equipment financed with note payable $ 327,661 $ 843,844 Cumulative-effect adjustment upon adoption of ASU 2022-02 $ 1,207,777 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company believes provides management, investors and creditors with a useful measure of the operational results of the Company’s business and increases the period-to-period comparability of such results. This non-GAAP measure is not a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net loss or any other measure prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP measures. Certain items excluded from this non-GAAP measure are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital, tax structure and the historic costs of depreciable assets. Also, other companies in SMG’s industry may define this non‐GAAP measure differently than SMG does, and as a result, it may be difficult to use this non‐GAAP measure to compare the performance of those companies to SMG’s performance. Because of these limitations, this non-GAAP measure should not be considered a measure of the income generated by SMG’s business or discretionary cash available to it to invest in the growth of its business.

You can find the reconciliation of this non‐GAAP measure to the nearest comparable GAAP measure in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA

SMG defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus (i) depreciation, (ii) income taxes, (iii) interest expense, (iv) non-cash stock option expense, (v) non-cash stock option expense, (vi) transaction-related expenses, (vii) expenses for contract Chief Financial Officer consulting services and Chief Transition Officer services and (vii) discontinued operations costs.





SMG Industries, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Schedule for Q2, 2023 For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,761,880) Depreciation $ 739,264 Taxes $ 187,554 Interest $ 1,972,369 Non cash Stock options expense $ 15,146 Transaction related expenses $ 409,214 Contract CFO Consulting Services $ 13,892 CTO Services $ 62,499 Discontinued Ops costs $ 6,438 Total Adjusted EBITDA for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,644,496

About SMG Industries Inc.: SMG Industries Inc. (OTCQB: SMGI) is a growth-oriented transportation services company specializing in the full-service logistics market. We strive to provide exceptional end-to-end solutions, ensuring customer satisfaction at every step of their journey. Our business focus and diverse service offerings make us a strong contender in the dynamic and evolving global logistics market. As a family of transportation companies, SMG Industries offers comprehensive logistics solutions, serving as a single service provider for shipments of all sizes, both domestically and internationally.

SMGI’s 5J Transportation Group refers to 5J Transportation LLC, 5J Trucking LLC, 5J Oilfield Services LLC, 5J Specialized LLC and 5J Driveway LLC. The 5J Transportation Group provides services in heavy haul, super heavy haul, over-dimensional and specialized loads, drilling rig relocation, flatbed and driveaway services. The asset rich fleet, which raises barriers to entry for competitors and provides differentiation for the 5J Transportation Group in highly engineered super heavy haul loads up to 500 thousand pounds for needed infrastructure and industrial projects, including bridge beams, refinery components, heat exchangers, gas compressors, wind energy components, project cargo, and plant re-domestication projects.

In 2023, SMG Industries acquired the respected 20-year-old Barnhart Transportation family of companies, which include Barnhart Transportation LLC, Lake Shore Logistics LLC, Lake Shore Global Solutions LLC, Legend Equipment Leasing LLC, Route 20 Tank Wash LLC and Barnhart Fleet Maintenance LLC. We believe this strategic acquisition further enhanced our service portfolio for end-to end customer service offerings, including full truck load, dry bulk, non-hazardous liquids, intermodal, LTL, heavy haul, drayage, transload, warehousing and an international freight forwarding NVOCC, as well as an "asset lite" brokerage business. Together, the 5J Transportation Group and the Barnhart Transportation family of companies represent twelve service lines of the transportation market and empower us to cater to a wide range of logistics needs, enabling seamless collaboration for customers. The transaction also added over 500 non-overlapping customers, which we expect to cross-fertilize between business units.

In connection with SMG’s acquisition of Barnhart, we expanded our board of directors and management team by adding Bryan and Tim Barnhart, who have also assumed the roles of CEO and CFO, respectively. Our dedicated team of professionals is committed to delivering optimal value to our customers and growth for our stockholders. Read more at www.SMGIndustries.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

The statements contained in this news release that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. All forward-looking statements are the Company’s present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of SMG Industries Inc. Forward-looking statements are merely management’s current predictions of future events. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, are not guaranties of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s predictions. There are a number of factors that could negatively affect the Company’s business and the value of its securities, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of its common stock; changes in its plans, strategies and intentions; changes in market valuations associated with its cash flows and operating results; the impact of significant acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions, including the acquisition of the Barnhart Transportation family of companies; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key employees; changes in financial estimates or recommendations by securities analysts; asset impairments; decreased liquidity in the capital markets; and changes in interest rates. Such factors could materially affect the Company’s future operating results and could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements relating to the Company. Although the Company has sought to identify the most significant risks to its business, it cannot predict whether, or to what extent, any of such risks may be realized, nor is there any assurance that it has identified all possible issues that it might face.

In light of these assumptions, risks and uncertainties, the results and events discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release might not occur. Stockholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. The Company urges readers to carefully review and consider the various disclosures it makes in this news release and its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect its business, including the risk factors included under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2023 and under Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Matt Flemming, SMG Industries Inc.

Email address: Matt@SMGIndustries.com

SOURCE: SMG Industries Inc.