Town of Brattleboro, VT Modernizes Local Asset Management with OpenGov
VERMONT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for automated reporting and detailed data to support decision making, the Town of Brattleboro, VT sought a progressive solution. The answer was clear: OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for local government.
The Town of Brattleboro is a vibrant, progressive community located just a few hours from the City of Burlington, Vermont’s capital. Despite its forward-looking attitude, the City needed a system for asset management that did not rely on spreadsheets. It was in search of a platform that could streamline administrative tasks and foster a culture of enhanced reporting. Cartegraph Asset Management was the top pick, distinguishing itself through its emphasis on long-term asset sustainability and comprehensive resident engagement tools.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, Brattleboro anticipates a paradigm shift in how it manages and maintains its infrastructure assets. The software will provide a robust foundation for better capital planning, focusing on preventative maintenance. Moreover, the new system promises to expedite work order requests, providing a clear understanding of associated costs and promoting transparency in operations.
The Town of Brattleboro joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
