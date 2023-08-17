City of Issaquah, WA to Gain Efficiency and Resource Tracking with Cartegraph Asset Management
The adoption is set to amplify the efficiency of staff, especially in fieldwork, and enhance resource and asset planning.WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Needing a way to enhance resource planning, the City of Issaquah, WA was looking for new asset management software. In its search, the City identified OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for local government, as the solution.
Located just outside Seattle, the City of Issaquah is a vibrant community invested in modernizing its processes. The City had been wanting to improve how effectively it managed resources and asset needs, driving it toward a new solution. In its quest for a purpose-built system, the City was searching for improved staff efficiency, especially among field workers, and a platform that allowed better visibility into resources. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its comprehensive approach, high-quality customer support, and dedication to regular updates to stay on top of client needs.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Issaquah is preparing for a surge in operational improvements. The adoption is set to amplify the efficiency of staff, especially in fieldwork, and enhance resource and asset planning. Further, with the newfound ability to share data seamlessly across various systems, redundancies and duplications will become relics of the past.
The City of Issaquah joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
