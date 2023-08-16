Sen. Fontana Applauds PennDOT Investing $1.1 Million for Traffic Upgrades

Allegheny County – August 16, 2023 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana commended the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for awarding grants totaling $1,116,348.13 to three municipalities in the 42nd senatorial district.

Grants from PennDOT’s Green Light-Go program were awarded to:

Millvale Borough, which received $196,268 for updated signal equipment at Evergreen Road and North Avenue,

Mt. Lebanon, which received $490,080 for various signal upgrades throughout the municipality, and

The City of Pittsburgh, which received $430,000.13 for new traffic signal controllers.

“I’m proud to see state funds support local efforts in keeping our community members safe while out on our roads,” Sen. Fontana said. “The grants will benefit these communities by enhancing safety for pedestrians and drivers, maintaining efficient traffic management, and providing accessibility for all.”

Green Light-Go grants are available to municipalities to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to, light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans, and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

In total, $35.5 million in grants were awarded to 77 municipalities across the commonwealth. A list of all the grants can be found online.

###