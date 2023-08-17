County of St. Joseph, IN Centralizes Asset and Work Order Data with Move to Cartegraph Asset Management
The shift will improve the County’s asset management, enabling it to track costs efficiently and plan projects for more than a single year.INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Needing a system of record for assets and tools for work orders, the County of St. Joseph, IN was looking for a reliable and comprehensive solution. It found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation’s counties.
The County of St. Joseph is renowned for its proactive approach to local governance. But it struggled with a legacy asset management system, no mobile tools, and the inability to track the costs of work. In its quest to modernize, the County wanted to find software that would offer a single system for asset data and work orders. It was Cartegraph Asset Management that stood out, winning over competitors for its ability to forecast project costs over multiple years, its GIS integration, and its mobile app, which provides access to support work done in the field.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the County of St. Joseph is looking forward to harnessing the software’s many modern features. The shift will radically improve the County’s asset management, enabling it to track costs efficiently, plan projects for more than a single year, and strategically address deferred maintenance work. Moreover, the software is poised to provide much-needed data for making data-driven staffing decisions, something the county has been wanting to do for a long time.
The County of St. Joseph, IN joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here