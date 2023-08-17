Submit Release
City of Crestview, FL Improves Accountability and Efficiency with Cartegraph Asset Management

Crestview needed an automated and unified system. OpenGov paved the way to innovation.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to improve automation and accountability in its processes, the City of Crestview, FL, was ready to make a change. In its pursuit of improvement, the City choose with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for local government.

A popular tourist destination, the City of Crestview has used a legacy system that is heavily reactive and offers limited flexibility. In its search for improvement, the City was looking for software that could provide automated workflow processes, GIS integration, and a more proactive approach. Cartegraph Asset Management beat out the competition with its streamlined and automated processes for asset management, its dedication to efficiency, and its renowned customer support.

With the integration of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City is primed to level up its asset management work. The transition promises to foster greater accountability and reporting across the organization, allowing the City to be more proactive in its asset management. Additionally, the City is looking forward to the added benefit of mobility, which will be a huge support to its team while working in the field.

The City of Crestview, FL, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

