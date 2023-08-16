DEQ Accepting Applications for Funding for Projects Addressing PFAS in Water or Wastewater Systems

During its Fall 2023 funding round, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure is offering Emerging Contaminants funding, available to local government units, non-profit water corporations and investor-owned drinking water companies for planning or construction projects addressing Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in water or wastewater systems. DEQ is utilizing federal funding to help public water systems address PFAS in advance of the EPA’s proposed National Drinking Water Regulation.

An informational webinar about PFAS funding is scheduled for Aug. 31, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Division website after the webinar. Instructions for listening to the webinar via WebEx are available here. During the webinar, Kenneth Waldroup, Executive Director of the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA), will present on CFPUA’s experience with planning and constructing projects, to address PFAS.

When: Thursday, August 31, 2:00 -3:30 p.m.

WebEx instructions available here.

Funding is available to assist eligible drinking water systems in planning how to address PFAS contamination. Planning can be in the form of assessment studies, pilot testing treatment technologies, design and alternatives analysis for future construction projects, pre-construction planning projects, etc., following the guidance of the Division of Water Resources’ Public Water Supply Section. Funding is also available to assist eligible applicants with construction projects to address PFAS contamination.

The deadline for submitting funding applications for the Fall 2023 funding round is Oct. 2, 2023. Applications are submitted online, using the application instruction document and associated forms found here. The online submittal portal link is located within the application instruction document.

Applications will be scored based on the established Priority Rating System, and funding awards will be made in February 2024.

An informational one-pager detailing the parameters of Emerging Contaminant funding is available on the Division website.

The Division is also currently accepting applications for other types of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects, with the same Oct. 2, 2023 application deadline. Funding for lead service line replacement projects is also available now on an ongoing basis.

Resources and documents and forms necessary for completing applications are available on the Division website.

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure.

Learn more about the DEQ Action Strategy for PFAS.