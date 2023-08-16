Adolescents and Young People Account for 50% of the Recorded New Annual Infections in Zambia.

Zambia’s Vice President Hon. Mutale Nalumango has called on stakeholders to help reinforce the importance of HIV testing among adolescents and young people to realise zero HIV cases by 2030.

Statistics indicate that adolescents and young people account for 50% of the recorded new annual infections, this means approximately 90,000 of those aged between 10 and 19 are living with the virus, with only half of them are on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

The Vice President said that mother to child transmission of HIV (MTCT) contributes the most to childhood HIV infections, with 95% acquired through this route. Additionally, over 40 percent of all children are not aware of their HIV status, thereby affecting the treatment gap. She said if the status quo remains, it will reverse Zambia’s gains so far.

Hon. Nalumango was speaking in Lusaka at the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus yesterday during the commemoration of the 2023 National HIV/AIDS Testing, Counselling and Treatment Day (HTCT) under the theme, ‘Young People Make a Difference! Test for HIV’. The Vice President also launched the Zambia National Action Plan to End AIDS in Children by 2030, which highlights the comprehensive and strategic approach the country is taking to achieve this critical goal.

At the same event, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo acknowledged an alarming HIV/AIDS prevalence among adolescents in Zambia stating that the launch of the Global Action to End AIDS in children is a milestone in prevention and treatment of HIV. Statistics indicate that only 52% of children 0 – 14 years are currently accessing ART, while 81% of pregnant women living with HIV and 76% of adults are receiving ART.

In addition, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Zambia Mission Director Peter Wiebler said, despite commendable strides towards HIV elimination, the rising number of new infections among adolescents and young people is worrying, hence the need to address the age of access to HIV services. The United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Country Director Tharcisse Barihuta called on young people to prioritise HIV/AIDS testing as it is a critical step to treat and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Zambia’s HIV prevalence rate stands at 11.1 percent with an estimated 1.4 million people living with HIV and 1.1 million on treatment.