Cinch Health Launches AI-Powered Communication Platform to Fight Healthcare Team Burnout
Innovative Start-up Aims to Streamline Healthcare Communication while Improving Health Literacy and Engagement
Our intelligent content generation capabilities provide healthcare organizations with fresh, unique, and continuously updated ideas to connect, educate, and update their patients.”US, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinch Health widely launches their dynamic AI-powered healthcare content platform today, designed to help community health organizations improve the quality and scale of communications while reducing work for their teams. These organizations have long struggled with effective and timely communications with their patients outside of the exam room, a situation that negatively impacts patient engagement and does little to address low levels of health literacy. Recognizing this challenge, Cinch Health has developed an intelligent platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enhance communication, empower healthcare teams, and drive exceptional productivity.
"At Cinch Health, our mission is to bridge the communication gap in healthcare, empowering patients with education and messages that they can actually understand and engage with," said Nicole Cathcart, CEO and Founder of Cinch Health. "At the same time, we recognize healthcare organizations are widely struggling with burnout. Our platform helps by dramatically reduces the time it takes to craft internal and external communications, allowing you to increase communications while cutting your time investment.”
Cinch Health's platform offers a range of innovative features leveraging AI technology, generating content in 18 languages for categories such as:
- Social media posts for health-based awareness and to drive health outcomes
- Multi-channel preventative health campaigns
- Video scripts to combat misinformation or explain positive health behaviors
- Internal communications such as press releases and e-newsletters
- Grant applications
"Our intelligent content generation capabilities provide healthcare organizations with fresh, unique, and continuously updated ideas to connect, educate, and update their patients," added Cathcart. "By automating content creation, we significantly reduce the time and effort involved in not just creating content, but directing your team on the messages you need to improve patient outcomes and health literacy, accelerate funding with faster grants applications, engage employees with better internal messages, and more."
Cinch Health's platform is highly customizable, allowing organizations to fine-tune the tone, style, and format of their communications to align with their brand identity and values. Most importantly, unlike many other AI tools, the platform is designed for healthcare organizations, with built-in guardrails for HIPAA compliance, ensuring regulatory requirements and industry standards are met.
The company's accessible business model operates on a tiered subscription basis, offering plans ranging from $15 to $99 per month based on usage, and Cinch Health grants customers ownership of their generated content indefinitely. Starting with core internal and external communications use cases, the company will prioritize development based on customer feedback and demands. By reducing the time and effort required for healthcare communications creation, Cinch Health aims to help healthcare organizations avoid burnout, one use case at a time.
About Cinch Health
Unlock the potential of every conversation with Cinch Health. Our intelligent platform leverages cutting-edge AI to enhance healthcare communication, empower your teams, and drive exceptional productivity. Seamlessly connect, collaborate, and transform the way you communicate with your patients, members, and customers. Join us at Cinch.Health
