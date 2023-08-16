Empowering Maui's Resilience: Vacabee Collaborates with Influencers for Hawaii Wildfire Relief

Vacabee's #Mauistrong campaign encourages creators to unite in making a lasting difference in the revival of Maui post-wildfire.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SGSOLUTIONS, the parent company of Miami-based travel club Vacabee, proudly announces a powerful partnership aimed at providing vital support to wildfire relief efforts in Hawaii, specifically targeting the wildfire-stricken areas of Maui. Teaming up with a dedicated group of influencers, Vacabee introduces the impactful #Mauistrong movement, a compelling initiative designed to foster positive change and contribute to the revival of the fire-affected regions.

Guided by their visionary leadership team, Vacabee's #Mauistrong campaign encourages creators to unite in making a lasting difference in the revival of Maui post-wildfire. In this collaborative effort, participating influencers and Vacabee are jointly donating their shares to the wildfire support fund, symbolizing their unwavering dedication to the recovery of the affected communities.

"Vacabee is committed to partnering with social media experts to support Maui's recovery from the devastating wildfires and offers to match the earnings for each post with the first 25 content creators who help ignite this campaign,” stated Miodrag Markovic, CEO of MSGSOLUTIONS. "Through the #Mauistrong movement, we aim to harness the power of social influence to inspire hope, foster resilience, and drive transformation."

This initiative presents creators with a unique opportunity to be agents of positive change, playing a pivotal role in rebuilding Maui stronger than ever before. Through this strategic partnership, Vacabee aims to revive the spirit of the community, showcasing the strength and unity that emerge in the aftermath of adversity.

For those eager to contribute to the #Mauistrong movement and learn more about how to participate, please visit: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong or connect with Vacabee on Instagram: @vacabeevoyage.

For more information about the new Vacabee brand and its opportunity for you, please visit their official website at https://vacabee.com/



About Vacabee

Vacabee, a subsidiary of MSGSOLUTIONS and based in Miami, Florida, is a distinguished members only web3 travel club devoted to empowering people to travel more and better, enjoying freedom, recognition and growth at the same time! Vacabee provides an innovated platform to the members, where they can fulfill theses travel goals and dreams.

With the #Mauistrong movement, Vacabee is committed to making a substantial contribution to the wildfire relief efforts in Hawaii and playing a pivotal role in the resurgence of Maui after the devastating wildfires.

For more information, please visit https://vacabee.com/



