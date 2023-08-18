NSBA and NVBDC are Leading the Charge for Veteran Business Development
Presenting the "Service to Success" Webinar on Wednesday, 8-23-2023 at 4 PMDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) has become an affiliate member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA). NVBDC is a 501 (c-3) that restricts its ability to lobby on behalf of veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC seeks to have a voice for VOBS and SDVOBS in Washington that can advocate for the special needs of this community of service-disabled and veteran small business owners. As a 501 (c- 6) not-for-profit trade association, NSBA can lobby on mutually agreed-upon issues on behalf of this community. The two organizations have partnered to work together on behalf of the veteran community and its needs.
In the world of business, visionary leaders emerge who are driven by a deeper purpose –who aim to make a positive impact on society and its underrepresented segments. Keith King, Founder and CEO of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), is one such exemplar. His dedication to fostering veteran business development has not only garnered attention but has also created a platform that empowers and uplifts a deserving community of veteran business owners.
As the driving force behind the NVBDC, Keith King has displayed a passion for supporting veterans in their entrepreneurial journey. As a Vietnam veteran, Mr. King recognized the unique challenges faced by veterans in their pursuit of business success. Mr. King founded the NVBDC as a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide certification, training, and networking opportunities to veteran-owned businesses. His leadership has led to the creation of a robust ecosystem that aids veterans in accessing resources and opportunities to thrive in the competitive business landscape.
One of the most anticipated events on the business calendar is the NSBA "Service to Success" Webinar. NSBA is proud to offer this resource to Veterans looking to start, run, and grow their business, offering peer-led mentoring, policy updates on veterans & and small-business issues in D.C., and access to a network of other Veteran-run businesses. NSBA’s "Service to Success" Speaker Series virtual event features expert insight from NSBA advocates, NVBDC, and service members leading the way for vets to tackle a new mission: small-business ownership. This year, a special focus will be on veteran business development, including the pressing need for certification from the NVBDC.
Sign Up for NSBA's Service to Success Webinar here at no charge for August 23, 2023, at 4 PM.
Veteran business owners attending the NSBA’s Service to Success Webinar will learn about the NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference, set to take place in the vibrant city of Louisville, Kentucky, this coming November 8th and 9th. This conference is more than just a gathering; it's a celebration of the resilience and ingenuity of veteran entrepreneurs. With a focus on education, networking, and business growth, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from industry experts, and access to major corporate resources tailored to their specific needs.
What makes this year's NVBDC National Veteran Matchmaking Conference even more exciting is the exclusive offer for veteran attendees. As a gesture of appreciation for their service and dedication, veterans who attend NSBA’s "Service to Success" Webinar will receive a discounted admission to NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference. This not only underscores NVBDC’s commitment to the veteran community but also makes the event even more accessible and inclusive.
Keith King's journey from being an entrepreneur himself to becoming a pioneer in veteran business development exemplifies the power of purpose-driven leadership. His creation of the NVBDC and its upcoming National Conference demonstrates how a single individual's vision can create a ripple effect of positive change, benefiting not only veterans but the entire business community. As the Annual National Small Business Service to Success Webinar approaches, there's no doubt that Keith King's influence will be felt, and the veteran entrepreneurs attending the NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference will be equipped with the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to succeed in their endeavors.
