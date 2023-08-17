Holy City Straw Co. Introduces Bamboo EarthCutlery: The Eco-Friendly Solution for The FoodService & Hospitality Industry
Holy City Straw Company is a trailblazing eco-friendly company dedicated to offering sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and bioplastics.
Our EarthCutlery solution provides a simple yet effective way for the foodservice and hospitality industry to go plastic-free and contribute to a cleaner, greener planet”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITES STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of our unwavering commitment to preserving our planet and reducing plastic waste, we are thrilled to announce the launch of EarthCutlery - the ultimate eco-friendly, biodegradable, and plastic-free disposable cutlery made from bamboo. Our sustainable and tree-free cutlery line marks a significant step forward in the foodservice industry's efforts to embrace a greener and more responsible approach.
Plastic pollution has long been a global concern, with single-use plastics and bioplastics wreaking havoc on our environment and marine life. EarthCutlery is here to change that narrative. Made entirely from bamboo, a renewable resource, our cutlery line offers a guilt-free solution for caterers, restaurants, food vendors or anyone in the food service or hospitality industry who seek to make a positive impact on the planet.
At Holy City Straw Company, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our bamboo cutlery line is 100% biodegradable and certified compostable, ensuring that they break down naturally over time without leaving any harmful traces behind. By choosing EarthCutlery, businesses can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and play an active role in safeguarding the environment for future generations.
What sets our cutlery line apart is its undeniable durability and strength, derived from bamboo's natural properties. Bamboo is known for its rapid growth, making it a highly sustainable resource. Our cutlery not only embodies eco-friendliness but also offers a premium dining experience from culinary events to food tasting sessions.
Key features of EarthCutlery:
ECO-FRIENDLY: Crafted from 100% bamboo, our line is a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic utensils.
BIODEGRDABLE, COMPOSTABLE & BIOBASED: Unlike plastic cutlery that lingers for centuries, EarthCutlery will biodegrade naturally and is compostable.
PLASTIC-FREE: Say goodbye to harmful single-use plastics. EarthCutlery is completely free from any petroleum-based fossil fuels.
TREE-FREE: Bamboo's rapid growth makes it a tree-free, renewable resource that reduces pressure on our forests.
VERSITILE & STYLISH: EarthCutlery not only delivers on sustainability but also provides a sleek, modern design that elevates the overall dining experience.
Join the movement towards a plastic-free and eco-conscious circular economy with EarthCutlery. It's time for everyone to make a significant change, one meal at a time.
