Burgum accepts resignation of Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Jones, thanks him for service; Stolt appointed interim commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the resignation of North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Chris Jones, thanking him for his six years of service to the citizens of North Dakota. Jones’ last day will be Sept. 15.

Jones has served North Dakota since March 2017 after Burgum appointed him as executive director of the Department of Human Services. Jones has served as HHS commissioner since September 2022, following the integration of the departments of Health and Human Services.

Jones resigned his role to pursue a position as vice president and senior fellow at The Cicero Institute, a nonpartisan public policy organization, where he will collaborate with legislative members across states to promote innovative health care reform policy.

‘We are deeply grateful for Chris’ exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the health and well-being of North Dakota citizens,” Burgum said. “Under his leadership, Health and Human Services has delivered quality, efficient and effective programs and services and improved the lives of North Dakotans. He and his team increased access to behavioral health care and addiction services, helped children ages zero to 5 realize their potential through quality early childhood experiences, supported the state’s workforce needs by leading an effort to improve access to quality, affordable child care, and reduced costs for long-term care and Medicaid. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Leading the successful integration of Health and Human Services, Jones set the foundation to continue to improve services, help North Dakota become the healthiest state in the nation and ensure the future health and well-being needs of all North Dakotans are met.

“I am grateful and honored to have served North Dakotans during my time at HHS, and I’ve been humbled to work alongside a dedicated team committed to improving the health and well-being of the people we serve,” Jones said.

Burgum has appointed HHS Deputy Commissioner Sara Stolt to serve as interim commissioner effective Sept. 16.