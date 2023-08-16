American Association of Geographers (AAG) Appoints Darcy Boellstorff to the GISCI Board of Directors

The GISCI Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Darcy Boellstorff, Ph.D., GISP to the GISCI Board of Directors. Darcy currently serves as both a professor and Chair of the Department of Geography at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Darcy is in her third term as department chair and has had a focus on guiding the department through undergraduate program curriculum changes with the goal of making geography more accessible to students by highlighting the concepts of sustainability, climate resilience, conservation, and global systems of our new programs. Her work has focused on increasing the visibility of geospatial tools and applications across disciplines and university administration. In summer 2024, her department will be offering a new GIS graduate certificate program through the university’s College of Continuing Studies. The development of this program is focused on aligning learning outcomes with regional employment outlook and skills needs, and outside professional GIS certification pathways for new GIS professionals to pursue.

Darcy’s term on the Board began in August 2023 and will run for three years. She replaces Michael Scott, GISP who previously served as one of AAG’s two representatives. The GISCI Board of Directors is excited to have Darcy on board and looks forward to working with her.

About GISCI The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

