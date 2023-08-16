An Alarming Discovery on the Banks of the Salmon River??

By the look of it, this does appear to be a Salmon Shark. Salmon Sharks can grow up to 10 ft long and weigh up to almost 1,000 lbs. As indicated by its name, Salmon Sharks like to feed on salmon. So, should we be concerned with this shocking discovery and potential impacts to our salmon and steelhead populations?

Well………. seeing no sharks have been observed swimming up our fish ladders lately, and the only known shark that can live in freshwater is the Bull Shark, I think it is safe to assume that somebody dropped this on the shore for a good laugh. I certainly have laughed about it. This would have been a great April’s Fools Joke.

So, if you were one of those people who saw this fish on the shore or maybe somebody shared the photos with you, rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho.